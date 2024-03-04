World

IAEA chief pushes development banks to focus on nuclear energy projects

UN nuclear watchdog chief says the World Bank and Asian Development Bank are ‘out of step’ with energy transition

04 March 2024 - 13:53
by Agency Staff
IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi. Picture: LISA LEUTNER/REUTERS
IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi. Picture: LISA LEUTNER/REUTERS

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has asked global development banks and their government shareholders to fund new nuclear energy projects, stating that failing to do so could delay the energy transition, the Financial Times (FT) reported on March 4.

The UN nuclear watchdog chief told the FT in an interview that lack of funding for emissions-free nuclear energy by multilateral lenders such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank was “out of step” with the wishes of most of their shareholders, adding that there has been a “sea-change” in the outlook on nuclear power due to the climate crisis and the war in Ukraine.

“All these development banks or international finance institutions are out of date, out of step with what is happening,” Grossi told the newspaper. “The outlook of the banks seems to be a post-Chernobyl sort of mantra, which does not correspond any more to the policy indication from countries and the ideas and projects we are seeing.”

World leaders will attend a “first-of-its-kind” nuclear energy summit in Brussels towards the end of March where they are expected to discuss how to overcome opposition from a small number of nations such as Germany to using development banks to fund nuclear projects, Grossi told the FT.

The IAEA estimates annual nuclear investment will need to more than double to $100bn by 2030, up from almost $50m in 2022, to meet the Paris Agreement target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the report added.

Reuters

GAVIN MAGUIRE: This is what to know about the state of nuclear generation capacity

The future growth of the nuclear sector will be overwhelmingly located outside of the industry's traditional hubs of Europe and North America
Opinion
2 months ago

IAEA chief says none of Fukushima report experts raised issues with him directly

Some Japanese officials are worried that China, the biggest buyer of its seafood exports, may halt purchases after Tokyo begins the water discharge
World
7 months ago

IAEA chief in Ukraine to assess threat of nuclear disaster

Fighting in the area poses a serious threat to Europe’s largest atomic energy plant, as Rafael Grossi pushes for agreement between countries to ...
World
11 months ago
