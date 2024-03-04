Hulamin full-year earnings dip on softer global markets
The company experienced pricing pressure for common alloys, export can and plate products
04 March 2024 - 13:49
Aluminium group Hulamin reported lower full-year earnings as softer global markets and business simplification resulted in a 15% decline in volumes.
The company reported profit after tax of R271.8m for the year to end-December from R299.7m a year earlier. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down 11% at 88c. It did not declare a dividend...
