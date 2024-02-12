World

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva expects global economic soft landing

Georgieva says interests rates will start coming down from about midyear

12 February 2024 - 15:17
by Marc Jones
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva attends a meeting in Paris, France, June 22 2023. Picture: LUDOVIC MARIN/REUTERS
London — The IMF is now “very confident” that the global economy will see a soft landing, its MD Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

She said that interest rates would start coming down from about midyear.

“We are very confident that the world economy is now poised for this soft landing we have been dreaming for,” after some of the sharpest interest-rate hikes in decades, Georgieva said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

On the prospect of interest rates being cut in leading economies such as the US, she said: “I expect to see by midyear interest rates going in the direction inflation has been going on for the last year.”

Georgieva warned people to expect the unexpected in the wake of the Covid-19 and said a prolonged war between Israel and Hamas would affect global economies. “I fear most a longevity of the conflict because (if) it goes on and on the risk of spillovers go up,” said the IMF chief.

“Right now we see a risk of spillover from the Suez Canal,” she said, referring to attacks on ships in the Red Sea. “But if there are other unintended consequences in terms of where the fighting goes, then it can become much more problematic for the world as a whole.”

Reuters

Double trouble for SA’s economy

Arresting the decline could start with public-private partnerships to stabilise the country’s ailing state enterprises
Opinion
4 days ago

SA’s growth outlook slashed as IMF calls for reform

IMF cuts SA’s growth forecast to just 1% for 2024 because of logistics problems and  power shortages
Economy
1 week ago

IMF notes improved outlook for China and US, partly due to lower inflation

IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas says the global outlook reflects more balanced upside and downside risks
World
1 week ago
