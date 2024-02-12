IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva attends a meeting in Paris, France, June 22 2023. Picture: LUDOVIC MARIN/REUTERS
London — The IMF is now “very confident” that the global economy will see a soft landing, its MD Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.
She said that interest rates would start coming down from about midyear.
“We are very confident that the world economy is now poised for this soft landing we have been dreaming for,” after some of the sharpest interest-rate hikes in decades, Georgieva said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.
On the prospect of interest rates being cut in leading economies such as the US, she said: “I expect to see by midyear interest rates going in the direction inflation has been going on for the last year.”
Georgieva warned people to expect the unexpected in the wake of the Covid-19 and said a prolonged war between Israel and Hamas would affect global economies. “I fear most a longevity of the conflict because (if) it goes on and on the risk of spillovers go up,” said the IMF chief.
“Right now we see a risk of spillover from the Suez Canal,” she said, referring to attacks on ships in the Red Sea. “But if there are other unintended consequences in terms of where the fighting goes, then it can become much more problematic for the world as a whole.”
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva expects global economic soft landing
Georgieva says interests rates will start coming down from about midyear
London — The IMF is now “very confident” that the global economy will see a soft landing, its MD Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.
She said that interest rates would start coming down from about midyear.
“We are very confident that the world economy is now poised for this soft landing we have been dreaming for,” after some of the sharpest interest-rate hikes in decades, Georgieva said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.
On the prospect of interest rates being cut in leading economies such as the US, she said: “I expect to see by midyear interest rates going in the direction inflation has been going on for the last year.”
Georgieva warned people to expect the unexpected in the wake of the Covid-19 and said a prolonged war between Israel and Hamas would affect global economies. “I fear most a longevity of the conflict because (if) it goes on and on the risk of spillovers go up,” said the IMF chief.
“Right now we see a risk of spillover from the Suez Canal,” she said, referring to attacks on ships in the Red Sea. “But if there are other unintended consequences in terms of where the fighting goes, then it can become much more problematic for the world as a whole.”
Reuters
Double trouble for SA’s economy
SA’s growth outlook slashed as IMF calls for reform
IMF notes improved outlook for China and US, partly due to lower inflation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
IMF says war and oil cuts will slow Middle East growth
Moody’s lowers China’s credit outlook to negative
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.