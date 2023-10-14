World

France’s Louvre Museum evacuated after receiving written threat

The country is on high alert after a recent suspected extremist attack

14 October 2023 - 15:41
A file picture of visitors viewing 'La Joconde' also known as 'The Mona Lisa' by Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci at the Louvre. Picture: MARC PIASECKI
A file picture of visitors viewing 'La Joconde' also known as 'The Mona Lisa' by Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci at the Louvre. Picture: MARC PIASECKI

The iconic Louvre Museum in Paris evacuated visitors and staff on Saturday after receiving a written threat, according to reports.

AP reported the move was linked to France being on high alert after a suspected extremist stabbing at a school on Friday which left a teacher dead. A man was arrested after that incident.

A spokesperson for the museum told AFP that it would conduct “necessary checks” after closing early. 

Museum visitors who had booked a ticket would be reimbursed, AFP reported.

