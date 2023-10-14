Rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East are weighing on stocks
The country is on high alert after a recent suspected extremist attack
The iconic Louvre Museum in Paris evacuated visitors and staff on Saturday after receiving a written threat, according to reports.
AP reported the move was linked to France being on high alert after a suspected extremist stabbing at a school on Friday which left a teacher dead. A man was arrested after that incident.
A spokesperson for the museum told AFP that it would conduct “necessary checks” after closing early.
Museum visitors who had booked a ticket would be reimbursed, AFP reported.
France’s Louvre Museum evacuated after receiving written threat
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.