World

Most people do not want to return to the office

Only 5% of those surveyed worked from home most of the time before the lockdown, but now 87% want the ability to choose where, how and when they work

14 October 2020 - 10:56 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/GARLOON
Picture: 123RF/GARLOON

London — Nearly nine out of 10 workers want to be able to choose whether to work from home or the office once Covid-19 workplace restrictions ease, and have greater autonomy over their hours, according to research from Cisco Systems.

The pandemic has rapidly shifted attitudes towards home working, the research showed, with two thirds of workers developing a greater appreciation for the benefits and challenges of doing their jobs remotely.

Even though only 5% of those surveyed worked from home most of the time before the lockdown, now 87% of workers wanted the ability to choose where, how and when they worked — blending between being office-based and working remotely, Cisco said in a report issued on Wednesday.

Cisco vice-president Gordon Thomson said companies would have to reconfigure how they operated to help meet the new demands of workers, who prioritised effective communication and collaboration above everything else.

He said technology would also be used to ensure employees were safe and their data was secure in their working environment, whether in the home or the office.

This could include, for example, sensors that monitored the heating and lighting in a home work station, or technology that checked social distancing and whether people were wearing masks in the office, he said.

“It's not just about connecting people anymore, it's about the experience you deliver to people as they are connected,” he said in an interview. “We are investing far more in the analytical piece that goes behind the connectivity.”

Cisco surveyed 10,000 people across 12 markets in Europe, the Middle East and Russia for its Workforce of the Future research. 

Reuters

Why jokes at work make more sense than ever

The good news is you do not even need to be provably funny, as long as you can show you have a sense of humour
Life
2 days ago

Pyjamas as work pants and the value of family: what 2020 taught three finance leaders

The pandemic caused myriad disruptions, but also delivered some work-from-home rewards
World
6 days ago

UIF could be unable to provide relief in future, MPs told

Auditor-general officials warn that the viability of the Unemployment Insurance Fund is under threat as the Covid-19-induced economic crisis deepens
National
1 week ago

​Remote MBA study doesn’t have to be impersonal

At Regenesys Business School relationships are maintained through breakaway groups, teamwork and participation promoted by trained facilitators, CEO ...
Features
5 days ago

The office isn’t going away, but nor are working from home and hot-desking

Employers will try to shrink their real estate footprints, but the line between workplace and home space will clearly be blurred
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe suspends judge who granted bail to ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
3.
Trump’s supreme court nominee says she will be ...
World / Americas
4.
Act quickly, IMF urges struggling nations as ...
World / Africa
5.
Covid-19 can strike the same person twice, and it ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.