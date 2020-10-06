National UIF could be unable to provide relief in future, MPs told Auditor-general officials warn that the viability of the Unemployment Insurance Fund is under threat as the Covid-19-induced economic crisis deepens BL PREMIUM

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), tasked with providing short-term relief to workers when they become unemployed or are unable to work, is likely to struggle to fulfil its mandate in future as the Covid-19-induced economic crisis deepens, the auditor-general's office told MPs on Tuesday.

Officials, led by deputy auditor-general Tsakani Ratsela, were briefing the select committee on trade and industry, economic development, small business development, tourism, employment and labour on the fund.