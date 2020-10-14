Companies / Energy

Renergen to narrow loss after previous period’s capital raising

The group expects its interim headline loss per share to improve by as much as 45.02%, having listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2019

14 October 2020 - 10:08 Karl Gernetzky
Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen at the Tetra4 gas plant in Virginia, Free State. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL
Natural gas and helium group Renergen says its headline loss is expected to narrow in its six months to end-August, due to one-off costs related to capital raising efforts in 2019.

Renergen expects a headline loss per share of between 19.38c and 26.42c, an improvement of between 25.02% and 45.02% from the year-earlier period.

The group’s previous interim results included one-off costs related to a $40m (R660m) funding commitment from the US International Development Finance Corporation, then called the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, as well as its secondary listing Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Renergen raised R103m during its initial public offering (IPO) in June 2019 on the ASX, but its headline loss more than doubled to R37.3m in its six months to end-August, amid costs such those related to transaction advisers.

Renergen, which is headed by CEO Stefano Marani, is developing SA’s only onshore petroleum production right, a helium-rich gas field in the Free State.

Helium is important for the medical industry and is used for cooling in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines. It is also needed for the manufacture of fibreoptic cables, cooling during the production of nuclear power and the propulsion of rockets into space. It is a key input for the defence industry, as well as for party balloons.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Renergen’s share was unchanged at R13.10, having fallen 5.76% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

