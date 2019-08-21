Banks need help with security and AI might not be the answer, yet

So far, machines are confined to simple know-your-customer (KYC) apps and are far from ready to replace humans, says Tom Kirchmaier, a visiting fellow at the London School of Economics’ centre for economic performance. He is not optimistic that a major advance is afoot, either. “There’s a lot of talk but no action.”

Take ING, which, in 2018, paid $869m to settle an investigation by a Dutch prosecutor into alleged money laundering and other corrupt practices. Even though the bank uses machine learning to filter out false alerts on potential bad actors, the lender has had to ramp up the number of individuals handling KYC procedures. It has tripled compliance personnel in the Netherlands over eight years; staff dedicated to KYC account for 5% of total employees.

Banks and tech companies need to overcome a number of obstacles for AI to succeed in tackling money laundering. For starters, they need better customer data, which is often neither current nor consistent, especially when a bank spans multiple jurisdictions. Enhancing the quality and frequency of data gathering is a crucial first step.

Banks are also constrained in their ability to detect bad behaviour, with or without computers, because competitors and national law enforcement agencies will not share data. Across Europe, for example, regulation and enforcement are split along national borders. Lenders would benefit from a common European anti-money laundering regulator, data sharing among banks, and a more open dialogue with bank supervisors, Citigroup analysts wrote in a note to clients in June.

When banks do share information, it’s often unhelpful. They tend to over-report suspicious activity to the relevant agencies to shed responsibility, but enforcement authorities typically do not provide their findings to the financial companies. What’s more, banks, wanting to shield bigger clients from unnecessary scrutiny, often under-report activity they should be flagging, according to Kirchmaier.

That leads to potentially suspicious transactions being classified as normal. The algorithms learn to replicate those types of decisions.

In short, the historical data set available to train the machines is misleading, complicating their ability to learn detection.

Criminals, by contrast, are constantly adapting their ways, finding new routes for their cash when existing ones are blocked. Catching tomorrow’s money launderers requires anticipating where they’ll move next. Will they trade gold or crypto-assets? When parameters change even slightly, AI struggles to stay ahead of the criminals.

Trust in financial services after the 2008 crisis is taking a very long time to rebuild. Banks are wary that they risk teaching machines to stereotype customers based on where they come from or where they do business. “Ethical concerns associated with AI are rightfully restraining banks’ full embrace of machine learning,” says Alexon Bell, chief product officer at Quantexa, a London-based data analytics company that counts HSBC among its customers.

Regulators, frustrated with the slow speed of change, have encouraged banks to deploy more technology. In December the US treasury department’s financial crimes enforcement network, jointly with the US Federal Reserve and other US agencies, called on banks to try new approaches to meet anti-money laundering requirements, including AI, and have offered leniency if the tools uncover deficiencies in existing systems.

One thing seems clear: compliance spending at banks may be shifting away from employing humans to adopting new software. But for now, those living and breathing internal cops are here to stay.

