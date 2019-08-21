Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Apple

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

21 August 2019 - 12:07 Business Day TV
Image: 123RF/mikewaters
Image: 123RF/mikewaters

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Apple as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick this evening is Apple and I got there in a bit of a roundabout way. Walt Disney was subjected to a whistle-blower last night that suggested that they were inflating their earnings and, unfortunately for them, at exactly the wrong time, but it was the right time for Apple as they just announced that they will be spending in excess of $6bn on original content.”

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Apple TV and movie service to roll out by November

Apple hasn’t announced pricing for Apple TV+, but is mulling $9.99 a month, with the FT reporting Apple has set aside $6bn for original shows and ...
Companies
19 hours ago

Buggy Echo Auto shows Amazon aims to pitch Alexa against Google and Apple

While colonising the car probably will not generate much in the way of revenue at first, just being there would help behemoth position itself for an ...
Companies
1 day ago

Disney’s Star Wars theme park opening a bit of a black hole

The opening of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction fell flat, hammering results in the latest quarter, with shares falling as much as 6.8%
Companies
1 week ago

CHRIS THURMAN: Breaking the moulds of stereotypical casting

The problem with the emphasis on virtuoso performances is that it neglects centuries-long histories of stereotyping
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Netflix to launch low-price, mobile-only product in India

As it loses subscribers in its home base for the first time, the streaming giant is looking to India as one of its last big growth markets
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.