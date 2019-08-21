WATCH: Stock pick — Apple

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Apple as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick this evening is Apple and I got there in a bit of a roundabout way. Walt Disney was subjected to a whistle-blower last night that suggested that they were inflating their earnings and, unfortunately for them, at exactly the wrong time, but it was the right time for Apple as they just announced that they will be spending in excess of $6bn on original content.”