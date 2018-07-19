Nigerians bury cash in backyard banks as mobile money stumbles

Financial inclusion in Nigeria — which vies with SA as the continent’s biggest economy — has gone backwards as the regulator blocked network operators from applying for mobile-money licences that would allow cash transfers without the need for a bank account. Between 2014 and 2017, the percentage of banked adults dropped nearly 4 percentage points to 39%, while the Sub-Saharan African average increased more than 8 percentage points to 43%.

This month, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced it is not on track to reach its target of increasing financial inclusion to 80% by 2020. It is now reviewing the path it took in 2012 with a "refreshed strategy" and has also signed a co-operation agreement with the Nigerian communications commission to improve the penetration of financial services using mobile phones.

Baby steps

Less than 6% of Nigerians use their handsets to transact using mobile money compared with 73% of Kenyans, where more than two thirds of adults have a bank account, according to the World Bank. That’s even with there being more than two phones for every bank account in the country.

"We’re taking baby steps when we should be running," Yomi Ibosiola, an associate director at Deloitte Nigeria’s data analytics practice, said in an interview in Lagos.

Cellphone operators would invest more if they were allowed to lead the way, said Emeka Oparah, a spokesperson for Bharti Airtel’s Nigerian unit, which has 40-million subscribers. "Right now, we’re only providing a platform for some people to use, if it becomes our business, we will invest in it." The government should adjust its policies "if it wants to move very quickly".