Nigerians bury cash in backyard banks as mobile money stumbles
There are an estimated 50-million ‘unbanked’ people in Nigeria, and less than 6% of Nigerians use their phones to transact
Lagos/Kano — Every few days, Tasiu Abdurrahman takes the money he makes from selling spices in Nigeria’s biggest northern city and buries it in his yard.
He closed his bank account eight years ago after growing disillusioned with standing in long lines for hours to deposit or withdraw cash. Abdurrahman is one of about 50-million of the unbanked in Nigeria, which, despite having Africa’s largest mobile phone market, is only just opening up to the technology to bring banking to its estimated 200-million people.
"My business partners need cash," said Abdurrahman as he juggled two mobile phones at his ginger and tamarind stand, one of many dotting the streets in Kano. "If they all opened bank accounts, I would be happy to."
Financial inclusion in Nigeria has gone backwards, with applications for mobile-money licences that would allow cash transfers without the need for a bank account being blocked
Financial inclusion in Nigeria — which vies with SA as the continent’s biggest economy — has gone backwards as the regulator blocked network operators from applying for mobile-money licences that would allow cash transfers without the need for a bank account. Between 2014 and 2017, the percentage of banked adults dropped nearly 4 percentage points to 39%, while the Sub-Saharan African average increased more than 8 percentage points to 43%.
This month, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced it is not on track to reach its target of increasing financial inclusion to 80% by 2020. It is now reviewing the path it took in 2012 with a "refreshed strategy" and has also signed a co-operation agreement with the Nigerian communications commission to improve the penetration of financial services using mobile phones.
Baby steps
Less than 6% of Nigerians use their handsets to transact using mobile money compared with 73% of Kenyans, where more than two thirds of adults have a bank account, according to the World Bank. That’s even with there being more than two phones for every bank account in the country.
"We’re taking baby steps when we should be running," Yomi Ibosiola, an associate director at Deloitte Nigeria’s data analytics practice, said in an interview in Lagos.
Cellphone operators would invest more if they were allowed to lead the way, said Emeka Oparah, a spokesperson for Bharti Airtel’s Nigerian unit, which has 40-million subscribers. "Right now, we’re only providing a platform for some people to use, if it becomes our business, we will invest in it." The government should adjust its policies "if it wants to move very quickly".
Verification details
Fidelity Bank allows people to open an account using a mobile phone, said chief operations and information officer Gbolahan Joshua. It also uses agents to offer banking services, such as small payments and deposits, through informal branches, he said, adding the lender has 3.9-million customers.
"When you open an account on your mobile, you can receive money but you cannot make payments," Joshua said. "You need a bank verification number (BVN) to make transactions on the account you opened on [the] mobile [phone]. Since the targets for financial inclusion are people that don’t have a BVN already, some infrastructure needs to be deployed, such as mobile BVN."
There are efforts being made to remove those obstacles. One includes issuing identity numbers to 70-million people by the end of next year and pulling together the government’s various identity verification systems into a centralised database, which will make it easier for people to plug into financial services.
In March, the central bank also announced an initiative that would allow the number of banking agents to increase to 500,000 within two years, from 100,000, according to estimates by Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access, a research organisation.
Standard Bank Group’s Stanbic IBTC is using agency banking to strengthen its retail base, even if it means losing money in some areas, CEO Yinka Sanni said. "You must see it as part of investing in the long-term interest of Nigeria. It will enhance what we do in the future."
Push-pull
Most of the biggest lenders are focused on business banking. Zenith Bank, the country’s largest lender with the equivalent of $15.4bn in assets, makes about 6% of its revenue from retail banking and about 58% from corporates.
There are not enough incentives for people to open bank accounts, especially among the poor, said Ameya Upadhyay, a principal in the investment team of Omidyar Network Fund, which has invested in a Nigerian start-up providing mobile-money services and a company that gives loans to small-and medium-sized businesses.
About 87-million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day, according to Vienna-based World Data Lab’s World Poverty Clock. "You have to create a ‘pull’ to these accounts and that happens when those accounts are meaningful to people’s every day lives," Upadhyay said, such as increasing the number of merchants with pay points or offering more insurance, savings or lending products. "People don’t eat accounts."
Abdurrahman, the Kano spice merchant, agrees and is also unconvinced about using his phone to transact. "I may decide to go for mobile money if more of my suppliers have it, but for now I am very comfortable keeping cash at the shop to pay for supplies and keeping the rest at home."
Bloomberg
