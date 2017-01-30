US ban on refugees from Muslim lands has not affected SA
The Department of Home Affairs and the Muslim Judicial Council Problems have had no reports on South Africans being affected by a US ban on certain refugees
US President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees from seven countries with Muslim majorities countries has not affected SA yet.
According to the Department of Home Affairs and the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), no problems for South African citizens have been reported.
The order — signed by Trump at the weekend and called a "Muslim ban" by the US media — has been halted temporarily by a court order on the grounds that it is unconstitutional.
It stops people entering the US‚ even with valid visas, and affects people from seven countries, including Somalia‚ Libya‚ and Sudan.
Department of Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni said SA was not on the list of banned countries and the department knew of no incidents involving South Africans.
Apleni said it would be a "grave mistake" to discriminate against South Africans based on their appearance because South Africans are free to choose which faith to follow.
"In South Africa, we are a diverse community. We don’t separate people and say you are a white South African‚ you are a black South African‚ you are a Muslim South African. We are just South African people carrying our passports‚" said Apleni.
"I don’t know how they would say ‘no‚ this one is a Muslim’‚ by looking at their face. Because there are Muslims who are black people‚ there are Muslims who are white people‚ they choose in SA which religion they want to follow‚" he said.
Islamophobia is reportedly on the rise in the US since Trump’s election. An attack on a mosque in the Canadian city of Quebec has sparked fear of violence against Muslims spreading.
MJC spokesman Shuaib Appleby said: "Our South African situation is different from what you find in America. Our foreign policy is based on ubuntu.
"Our historical background is quite different from other countries. That is why in effect we don’t envisage the same pattern to exist as in America because that’s coming from the president and the government itself‚" said Appleby.
TMG Digital
