World

US ban on refugees from Muslim lands has not affected SA

The Department of Home Affairs and the Muslim Judicial Council Problems have had no reports on South Africans being affected by a US ban on certain refugees

30 January 2017 - 19:58 PM Aron Hyman
Two Muslim girls take a selfie in Karachi, Pakistan. Picture: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO
Two Muslim girls take a selfie in Karachi, Pakistan. Picture: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

US President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees from seven countries with Muslim majorities countries has not affected SA yet.

According to the Department of Home Affairs and the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), no problems for South African citizens have been reported.

The order — signed by Trump at the weekend and called a "Muslim ban" by the US media — has been halted temporarily by a court order on the grounds that it is unconstitutional.

It stops people entering the US‚ even with valid visas, and affects people from seven countries, including Somalia‚ Libya‚ and Sudan.

Department of Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni said SA was not on the list of banned countries and the department knew of no incidents involving South Africans.

Apleni said it would be a "grave mistake" to discriminate against South Africans based on their appearance because South Africans are free to choose which faith to follow.

"In South Africa, we are a diverse community. We don’t separate people and say you are a white South African‚ you are a black South African‚ you are a Muslim South African. We are just South African people carrying our passports‚" said Apleni.

"I don’t know how they would say ‘no‚ this one is a Muslim’‚ by looking at their face. Because there are Muslims who are black people‚ there are Muslims who are white people‚ they choose in SA which religion they want to follow‚" he said.

Islamophobia is reportedly on the rise in the US since Trump’s election. An attack on a mosque in the Canadian city of Quebec has sparked fear of violence against Muslims spreading.

MJC spokesman Shuaib Appleby said: "Our South African situation is different from what you find in America. Our foreign policy is based on ubuntu.

"Our historical background is quite different from other countries. That is why in effect we don’t envisage the same pattern to exist as in America because that’s coming from the president and the government itself‚" said Appleby.

TMG Digital

Trump’s ban on migrants is big challenge to unity, says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The head of the AU made the remarks in a speech to open the AU’s summit, after Donald Trump’s order halting travel to the US by people in seven ...
World
1 day ago

Farah slams ‘prejudice’ of Trump border move

British Olympic champion Mo Farah slammed Donald Trump’s immigration clampdown that could keep apart from his family
Sport
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Hold tight, the rough ride is on

As Trump and Brexit ructions unfold, SA should watch carefully and take action to mitigate any potential damage to our economy
Opinion
1 day ago

Global opposition to Donald Trump's ban intensifies

World leaders condemn the US leader’s move to limit immigration from some predominantly Muslim countries
World
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Merkel fires back at US over currency ...
World / Americas
2.
Unicef appeals for more than $3bn on fears of US ...
World
3.
Iran warns US against creating tensions over ...
World / Middle East
4.
Lessons of Second World War are being forgotten, ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

May rebuffs calls to halt Trump visit
World / Europe

Visa ban by Trump on Muslim countries ‘a gift to extremists’
World / Americas

Immigration order alarms Google
Companies

Dlamini-Zuma speaks out on Trump travel ban
News

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.