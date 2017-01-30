US ban on refugees from Muslim lands has not affected SA

US President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees from seven countries with Muslim majorities countries has not affected SA yet.

According to the Department of Home Affairs and the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), no problems for South African citizens have been reported.

The order — signed by Trump at the weekend and called a "Muslim ban" by the US media — has been halted temporarily by a court order on the grounds that it is unconstitutional.

It stops people entering the US‚ even with valid visas, and affects people from seven countries, including Somalia‚ Libya‚ and Sudan.

Department of Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni said SA was not on the list of banned countries and the department knew of no incidents involving South Africans.

Apleni said it would be a "grave mistake" to discriminate against South Africans based on their appearance because South Africans are free to choose which faith to follow.