Visa ban by Trump on Muslim countries ‘a gift to extremists’

Tehran — Families split, a father unable to reach his son’s wedding and officials warning of a "gift to extremists" — President Donald Trump’s visa ban on seven Muslim countries has triggered shock and confusion among those affected.

"There is mass hysteria among the Iranian-American community — that’s no exaggeration," said Saam Borhani, an attorney in Los Angeles.

He said clients were bombarding him with questions since Trump passed an executive order on Friday, suspending refugee arrivals and imposing tough controls on travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

With more than 1-million Iranians living in the US, the restrictions have already caused chaos for students, businessmen and Families.

"I have several clients impacted by the executive order — married couples whose spousal visas have been stopped, causing them to be separated. A father living in Iran who is unable to come to his son’s wedding in California," said Borhani, who was himself born in the US to Iranian parents.