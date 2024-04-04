Mokwena wary of Young Africans’ counterattacks

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during a press conference in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is banking on his team’s vast Champions League experience when they take on Young Africans in the do-or-die quarterfinal second leg at Loftus on Friday (8pm).
The Brazilians suffered heartbreak at the hands of Wydad Casablanca in the tournament’s semifinal last season when they lost on away goals, and Mokwena said they have learnt from that chastening experience.
In the Africa Football League (AFL) during November, Sundowns lost 2-1 to Wydad away from home but returned to Pretoria to register a 2-0 win to be crowned inaugural champions of the tournament.
“The biggest lesson of a Champions League game is that you can’t be too comfortable because that is when you are vulnerable,” said Mokwena as the Brazilians wrapped up their preparations at Loftus on Thursday.
“When you are 0-0, the potential of a counterattack can spin the narrative of the game and you have to be careful when you are in possession of the ball. You have to be careful when you are comfortable, you must try to understand the context of the game.
“We have been in this situation before and hopefully that is the experience we can use. We have been in this situation where we had the first leg 0-0 and we understand what happens.
“Think about the semifinal last season against Wydad where we drew in Morocco and we had to come here and get the result. Unfortunately, it was 2-2 but that experience helped us in the MTN8 when we played against Chiefs and in the AFL final.
“We lost to Wydad in the AFL final first leg and we didn’t have the advantage except an away goal but the 0-0 is not like a 2-1 defeat. We have to dig into that bit of experience to try and understand the context of the game and what every goal means for us and them.”
The Young Africans sometimes sat back hoping to explode on the counterattack during the first leg in Tanzania. Mokwena said they would have to penetrate them if they use the same tactics.
“We have to find the holes, it is becoming a theme now with deep lying blocks and very limited space behind. Fortunately, we have done a good analysis on them and the players understand where the game is.
“You watch these games now — even on Wednesday I watched Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows where one team was trying to make a game of it and the other one was sitting back.
“Fortunately, Yanga had moments where they tried to play from the back through the midfield and up front where they have good players with speed like Kennedy Musonda who comes from the left as an inverted striker.
“Players understand the details, these are the type of matches that are won on small details. Small details can shift the game towards or away from you, but we are ready for that.”
Mokwena wary of Young Africans’ counterattacks
Sundowns coach says his team will have to be on the alert for sudden shifts
