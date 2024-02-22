Best yet to come from Evidence Makgopa, says Pirates coach

Evidence Makgopa of Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is happy with the confidence gained by Evidence Makgopa at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) where the striker helped Bafana Bafana to a third-placed finish.
In the absence of Lyle Foster and Lebo Mothiba, Makgopa became the centre-forward Bafana coach Hugo Broos relied on in Ivory Coast, and repaid the Belgian’s faith with hard-working performances.
The striker scored a crucial goal in the last-16 win over Morocco and his running on and off the ball were crucial for SA. He had gone to the Nations Cup showing signs of regaining the form he enjoyed at Baroka FC before joining the Buccaneers in June 2022.
The Limpopo-born forward scored four league goals for Pirates in 13 matches in the first half of the 2023-24 season, including the winner in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs in November, a critical period in which Broos was finalising his squad for Afcon.
Makgopa will be the striker Riveiro will rely on when Bucs face amateur club Crystal Lake FC at the Mbombela Stadium in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Saturday (3pm) as Bucs aim to again defend the trophy they retained last campaign.
“That’s the key — the confidence,” said Riveiro of what Makgopa gained through his form and experience at Afcon. “That’s probably the biggest change if you’re talking about Evidence.
“It’s about confidence and it was not easy for the boy. He went through a difficult period when he started to play for us.”
Riveiro said Makgopa showed patience when he was not a regular or fan favourite at Bucs.
“Sometimes the feedback he got from the stands was not fair, but he managed to navigate it and make that situation one of his strengths and a motivation to show his ability.
“After his performance in Ivory Coast I think nobody has any doubts about his potential. But he’s still 23 and making his first impression at a big club like Pirates.”
Pirates signed Thalente Mbatha from SuperSport United and Thabiso Lebitso from Chippa United in January. Tshegofatsho Mabasa, who was on loan to Moroka Swallows, was also recalled, while Thembinkosi Lorch made a shock move to Mamelodi Sundowns.
Best yet to come from Evidence Makgopa, says Pirates coach
