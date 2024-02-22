Sport / Other Sport

Three LIV Golf champions to get a tilt at US Masters

Augusta National draws on tradition to invite Joaquin Niemann, Ryo Hisatsune and Thorbjorn Olesen

22 February 2024 - 18:44
by Frank Pingue
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman greets Joaquin Niemann in Playa del Carmen, Mexico earlier in February. Picture: MANUEL VELASQUEZ/GETTY IMAGES
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman greets Joaquin Niemann in Playa del Carmen, Mexico earlier in February. Picture: MANUEL VELASQUEZ/GETTY IMAGES

LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann was among three golfers who accepted a special invitation to compete in the Masters as part of the tournament’s tradition of inviting leading international players who are not otherwise qualified for the event.

In addition to Niemann, who won LIV Golf’s season opener at Mayakoba in early February, Augusta National extended special invitations to Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen.

“Today’s announcement represents the tournament’s continued commitment towards developing interest in the game of golf across the world,” Fred Ridley, chairperson of Augusta National Golf Club, said. “We look forward to welcoming each player to Augusta National this spring.”

With LIV Golf having been denied world-ranking points, Niemann’s hopes of playing in the 2024 Masters in the current landscape were slim.

Immediately after his triumph at Mayakoba, where Niemann beat Spaniard Sergio Garcia with a 12-foot birdie on the fourth playoff hole in the fading light, the Chilean was clear about what his goals were.

“I want to win Majors, but I gotta get in first,” Niemann said.

Niemann has top-five finishes in each of his three DP World Tour starts this season, including winning the Australian Open in a playoff last December, which qualified him for the July 18-21 British Open at Royal Troon.

The former No 1 ranked amateur in the world has made the cut in three of his first four Masters appearances, including last year when he enjoyed a career-best share of 16th place at Augusta National.

Olesen, who has five top-10s in his last seven worldwide appearances, made the cut in each of his three previous Masters appearances, including a share of sixth place in his 2013 debut.

For Hisatsune, who last November became the first Japanese player to be voted Rookie of the Year on the Europe-based DP World Tour, this will mark his Masters debut.

The 2024 Masters will be held from April 11-14. Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters for his second Major title, a triumph that came eight months before his stunning move to LIV Golf was announced.

• Meanwhile, Charlie Woods is looking to qualify for his first PGA Tour event.

Woods, 15, competed in one of four prequalifier events on Thursday in a bid to punch his ticket to the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, formerly known as the Honda Classic.

The son of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods will compete in an 18-hole event at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Reuters

Hideki Matsuyama shoots 62, surges to victory at Genesis

The Japanese pro set the record for the lowest closing round by a winner at Riviera
Sport
3 days ago

Tiger Woods says PGA Tour negotiations with Saudis continue

Tour is looking at different models to reunify the sport
Sport
1 week ago

Bryce’s broomstick putter cleans up

Switch enables a round of 63 and is bringing greater success
Sport
6 days ago

Zander Lombard leads strong SA challenge in Dimension Data Pro-Am

Locals seek to end European dominance of Sunshine Tour and Swing
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Olympic swimmers fear load-shedding could sink ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Bok Test against Wales set for Twickenham
Sport / Rugby
3.
Man United’s Jim Ratcliffe wants to rebuild Old ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
SA swim coach says Olympics look scary after Doha
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Brazilian legend Dani Alves sentenced to jail for ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Tony Finau: I’m primed to go on a run

Sport / Other Sport

Sunshine Tour and golf development clinic inspire young golfers of the ganglands

Sport / Other Sport

SA stars back for glory in SDC Championship

Sport / Other Sport

Masters victory was decisive in switching to LIV, says John Rahm

Sport / Other Sport

Welshman Rhys Enoch rises to the top in SDC Open

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.