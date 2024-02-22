Three LIV Golf champions to get a tilt at US Masters

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman greets Joaquin Niemann in Playa del Carmen, Mexico earlier in February. Picture: MANUEL VELASQUEZ/GETTY IMAGES
LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann was among three golfers who accepted a special invitation to compete in the Masters as part of the tournament’s tradition of inviting leading international players who are not otherwise qualified for the event.
In addition to Niemann, who won LIV Golf’s season opener at Mayakoba in early February, Augusta National extended special invitations to Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen.
“Today’s announcement represents the tournament’s continued commitment towards developing interest in the game of golf across the world,” Fred Ridley, chairperson of Augusta National Golf Club, said. “We look forward to welcoming each player to Augusta National this spring.”
With LIV Golf having been denied world-ranking points, Niemann’s hopes of playing in the 2024 Masters in the current landscape were slim.
Immediately after his triumph at Mayakoba, where Niemann beat Spaniard Sergio Garcia with a 12-foot birdie on the fourth playoff hole in the fading light, the Chilean was clear about what his goals were.
“I want to win Majors, but I gotta get in first,” Niemann said.
Niemann has top-five finishes in each of his three DP World Tour starts this season, including winning the Australian Open in a playoff last December, which qualified him for the July 18-21 British Open at Royal Troon.
The former No 1 ranked amateur in the world has made the cut in three of his first four Masters appearances, including last year when he enjoyed a career-best share of 16th place at Augusta National.
Olesen, who has five top-10s in his last seven worldwide appearances, made the cut in each of his three previous Masters appearances, including a share of sixth place in his 2013 debut.
For Hisatsune, who last November became the first Japanese player to be voted Rookie of the Year on the Europe-based DP World Tour, this will mark his Masters debut.
The 2024 Masters will be held from April 11-14. Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters for his second Major title, a triumph that came eight months before his stunning move to LIV Golf was announced.
• Meanwhile, Charlie Woods is looking to qualify for his first PGA Tour event.
Woods, 15, competed in one of four prequalifier events on Thursday in a bid to punch his ticket to the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, formerly known as the Honda Classic.
The son of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods will compete in an 18-hole event at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.
Reuters
