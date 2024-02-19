Sport / Soccer

Coach Johnson wants Chiefs to play ‘special football’

Cavin Johnson says Sunday’s performance was way below par for a club of its stature

19 February 2024 - 18:43
Kaizer Chiefs players at halftime against Royal AM on Sunday. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has challenged his players to do better after their disappointing goalless draw against relegation-threatened Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.   

Chiefs could have easily won by more than two goals but their bluntness up front saw them miss a chance to move into the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) top five.   

Johnson’s men spurned a few one-on-one opportunities against Thwihli Thwahla goalkeeper Hugo Nyame.   

“It’s not the result we wanted, coming back from the break. I thought we did a lot of work in getting the team to where it is today,” said Johnson, who has steered Chiefs to five games unbeaten.   

“As you can see, the man of the match is their goalkeeper and we missed four one-on-one opportunities against him — two in the first half and two in the second.”   

Johnson felt the performance was way below par for a club of Chiefs’ stature, who he said should not play like a normal club. “I don’t think my team played well. I thought we could have played better football.   

“We have to go back [to the drawing board]. The [hot] weather today was also probably not the best to play football in. We need to be better on the ball because we are not just a normal team. We are a special team and I want us to play special football.   

“We go away with the draw and we will take the point, but we need to do better.”   

Chiefs are in sixth place with 25 points from 17 PSL matches. They are 14 points behind runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have two games in hand on Amakhosi.   

The Naturena-based side switch their focus to the Nedbank Cup this weekend when they host Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC in the last 32 at FNB Stadium on Sunday (6pm).

Chiefs fire blanks in draw with Royal AM

Amakhosi miss chance of leap-frogging Pirates
Sport
1 day ago

Rulani and Broos make peace after God comment

Bafana Bafana coach apologised for his remarks, says Sundowns coach
Sport
13 hours ago

Njabulo Ngcobo admits things have not all gone to plan at Kaizer Chiefs

Defender has struggled to establish himself as a regular at the Soweto giants
Sport
2 weeks ago
