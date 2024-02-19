Rulani and Broos make peace after God comment

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena revealed that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has apologised for remarks he made in January, when the Belgian said Mokwena “pretends to be God”.
Broos made the remarks in an interview with Belgian media before the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast as he decried the lack of support from Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs.
“The coach of Sundowns, he is the local [José] Mourinho. He has won a lot of trophies, he pretends to be God and everyone listens to what he says. He criticised me because two of his players came back from the national team injured,” Broos said then.
However, addressing the media during the Nedbank Cup press conference on Monday ahead of Sundowns’ last 32 fixture against La Masia at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday at 7pm, Mokwena said he called Broos to raise his concerns and the Belgian apologised.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX
“I think my biggest problem is that I don’t discuss quite a lot of these things that are said by my colleagues in the media. I don’t go and have engagements with the media about them,” Mokwena said.
“You are all familiar with some of the things that my colleague at TS Galaxy [Sead Ramovic] said. I picked up the phone and called him directly and I raised my displeasure. There were things said by Broos and I picked up the phone and I called him directly and I raised my displeasure.
“What was said in those conversations is not for the public. If they feel they have to disclose that, it is what they feel like, I’m not that type of a person.”
Ramovic also took a swipe at Mokwena, saying the Sundowns boss produces excuses when his team lose to Galaxy.
On the La Masia game, Mokwena hinted he would continue to rotate his players because of the busy schedule ahead where they will be competing in the Premier Soccer League, Nedbank and CAF Champions League.
“There might be a couple of rotations. Yes, there were a lot of rotations in the previous game. We will rotate and see what we can get out because we have a very difficult programme coming up in the next couple of weeks.”
Nedbank Cup fixtures:
Tuesday: La Masia v Sundowns, Dobsonville (7pm); SuperSport vs CPT, Lucas Moripe (7pm).
Wednesday: Highlands v Sekhukhune, Dobsonville (7pm); Univen of PTA vs Spurs, Tuks (7pm).
Thursday: AmaZulu vs Royal, King Zwelithini (7pm).
Friday: Arrows vs Galaxy, Mpumalanga (7pm); Stellenbosch vs Callies, Danie Craven (7pm).
Saturday: JDR vs Lions, Giant (3pm); Rovers vs Swallows, Isak Steyl (3pm); Ravens vs Spain, Princess Magogo (3pm); Crystal Lake vs Pirates, Mbombela (3pm); Bay vs Polokwane, King Zwelithini (6pm).
Sunday: D’General vs Madridtas, Free State (3pm); Maritzburg vs Paarl, Princess Magogo (3pm); NC Pro’s vs Chippa, Mxolisi Jacobs (3pm); Chiefs vs Milford, FNB (6pm).
