Coach cries foul after Downs players return from Afcon nursing injuries

Mamelodi Sundowns will play the penultimate round of the Caf Champions League group stage away to Mauritanian side Nouadhibou without some of their stars who shone for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena listed central defender Mothobi Mvala and right-back Khuliso Mudau among players who will miss the Group A match at Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott on Saturday (6pm SA time).

Both are still nursing knocks they sustained in Bafana’s run to third place at the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Mokwena revealed this after Downs’ 6-1 Nedbank Cup last 32 victory against the Motsepe Foundation Championship side La Masia at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday night, where Uruguayan Gaston Sirino scored a hat-trick. Only left-back Terrence Mashego featured in Tuesday’s game from the 10 Sundowns players who were at Afcon with Bafana.