Brighton & Hove Albion's Simon Adingra in action with Sheffield United's Ben Osborn at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, Britain, February 18 2024. Picture: LEE SMITH/ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS
Bengaluru — A late Simon Adingra double secured Brighton & Hove Albion’s biggest away win in the Premier League as they won 5-0 at bottom side Sheffield United, who played most of Sunday’s match with 10 men after Mason Holgate was sent off.
Brighton’s first league win on the road since November lifted them to seventh place with 38 points from 25 matches, while United, on 13, suffered a third loss in four games.
Holgate, who joined United on loan from Everton earlier this month, was sent off in the 13th minute after a knee-high challenge on Kaoru Mitoma.
The visitors went ahead seven minutes later when Facundo Buonanotte scored from close range after a Pascal Gross corner was headed down inside the box by Lewis Dunk.
Brighton doubled the lead thanks to Danny Welbeck in the 24th after Gross found Mitoma in the box. Keeper Wes Foderingham blocked the Japan forward’s shot but it went to Welbeck on the edge of the six-yard box and he finished with his left foot.
The hosts thought they had a goal back through Ben Osborn before the break, but a VAR check showed he was offside.
Jack Robinson then put Mitoma’s cross into his own net in the 75th and three minutes later Gross found Adingra in the box from the right and he slammed the ball home with his right foot.
Adingra got his second goal in the 85th when Ansu Fati dodged several challenges to find the Ivory Coast international, who sent the ball over Foderingham.
Brighton host Everton on Saturday, while United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
Brighton stroll to 5-0 win over 10-man Sheffield United
A late Simon Adingra double secures the visitors’ biggest away win in the Premier League
Reuters
