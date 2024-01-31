Gift Motupa of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is undecided about whether to sign Gift Motupa before the player gets his fitness back.
Motupa has been training with SuperSport since parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns last week in the hope of signing with them.
Hunt said he wants the 29-year-old he worked with at now-defunct Bidvest Wits to be fit before he can make a decision. “No, we are trying to get him fit, that’s all,” Hunt said on Wednesday when asked if he was impressed by Motupa since he started training with them.
Motupa, who also played for Orlando Pirates, Baroka and Chippa United, was believed to have been training with Sundowns feeder team M Tigers in the Safa Gauteng ABC Motsepe League before he was released by the Brazilians on Friday.
And it was clear he did not figure in coach Rulani Mokwena’s plans for this season despite Downs being thin up-front when Peter Shalulile and Lucas Costa were injured during the season.
Motupa hopes to sign with Matsatsantsa a Pitori, where he will look to revive his career under Hunt. But he will have to convince Hunt that he still has what it takes and help SuperSport return to its glory days again.
This season, Motupa failed to make a single appearance for Masandawana as his struggles for game time continued. He joined Sundowns in 2020 from Wits and went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals in total.
Meanwhile, SuperSport have signed defender Keegan Allan who parted ways with Moroka Swallows last week. Allan was part of the group of players released by Swallows due to the clash between them and management over nonpayment of salaries.
Allan’s agent Mike Makaab confirmed on Gagasi FM on Monday that his client has found a new home after leaving the Dube Birds.
Hunt conflicted about signing Motupa
Former Downs striker’s fitness still suspect
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is undecided about whether to sign Gift Motupa before the player gets his fitness back.
Motupa has been training with SuperSport since parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns last week in the hope of signing with them.
Hunt said he wants the 29-year-old he worked with at now-defunct Bidvest Wits to be fit before he can make a decision. “No, we are trying to get him fit, that’s all,” Hunt said on Wednesday when asked if he was impressed by Motupa since he started training with them.
Motupa, who also played for Orlando Pirates, Baroka and Chippa United, was believed to have been training with Sundowns feeder team M Tigers in the Safa Gauteng ABC Motsepe League before he was released by the Brazilians on Friday.
And it was clear he did not figure in coach Rulani Mokwena’s plans for this season despite Downs being thin up-front when Peter Shalulile and Lucas Costa were injured during the season.
Motupa hopes to sign with Matsatsantsa a Pitori, where he will look to revive his career under Hunt. But he will have to convince Hunt that he still has what it takes and help SuperSport return to its glory days again.
This season, Motupa failed to make a single appearance for Masandawana as his struggles for game time continued. He joined Sundowns in 2020 from Wits and went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals in total.
Meanwhile, SuperSport have signed defender Keegan Allan who parted ways with Moroka Swallows last week. Allan was part of the group of players released by Swallows due to the clash between them and management over nonpayment of salaries.
Allan’s agent Mike Makaab confirmed on Gagasi FM on Monday that his client has found a new home after leaving the Dube Birds.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.