Tunisia are strong and keen to win, Broos warns
Bafana coach ‘uncomfortable’ that Tunisia has had more time to prepare for the crunch match against SA
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has raised his concern about Tunisia having had more time to prepare for their crunch meeting in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday.
Bafana and Tunisia will be equally desperate for a result that will allow them to leave the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo in Ivory Coast having secured their place in the round of 16.
The match kicks off at 7pm SA time.
A draw could be enough for SA to achieve their immediate goal, while the Tunisians need a victory to remain in the race for the continental title.
After two matches in group E, Bafana are on three points, while Tunisia have managed just one point. Mali lead the group with four points while Namibia, who lost 4-0 to Bafana on Sunday, are also on three points.
Broos said they have prepared well for the match, but he pointed out a slight advantage for Tunisia: “I’m a little uncomfortable that our opponent have had one more day in preparation than we had.”
Tunisia played their second game of the group stages against Mali on Saturday, while Bafana faced off with Namibia a day later. “But after the victory on Sunday, we have got a boost in energy, and we know what we can achieve tomorrow,” Broos said on Tuesday.
Though Tunisia lost to Namibia in their opening match of the tournament, it doesn’t mean the North Africans are a bad team,he said. “We know Tunisia are a good team, I don’t look at their first game because I think they underestimated Namibia and that’s why they lost.
“But I saw another Tunisia against Mali and I expect the same for tomorrow,” he said. “Against Namibia that was not the Tunisia I know. They’ve got good players, they are a strong team. They know what they have to do tomorrow. They have to win.”
Broos said SA are prepared for everything the opponent might throw at them.
“We will fight every second and every minute tomorrow to have a good result. And what is a good result? First of all is not losing against Tunisia. That should almost certainly send us into the next round,” he said. “And that is our goal. We know what we can do tomorrow, and we will be ready for it.”
SA defender Grant Kekana painted a picture of an optimistic Bafana camp.
“We’ve prepared well for Tunisia. Everyone is confident and everyone is looking forward to the game. Obviously, it’s a big game and we don’t want to be going home early, so we will do our best to get a positive result against Tunisia,” Kekana said.
While SA battling Tunisia, Namibia will be up against Mali.