Tunisia are strong and keen to win, Broos warns

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has raised his concern about Tunisia having had more time to prepare for their crunch meeting in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday.

Bafana and Tunisia will be equally desperate for a result that will allow them to leave the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo in Ivory Coast having secured their place in the round of 16.

The match kicks off at 7pm SA time.

A draw could be enough for SA to achieve their immediate goal, while the Tunisians need a victory to remain in the race for the continental title.

After two matches in group E, Bafana are on three points, while Tunisia have managed just one point. Mali lead the group with four points while Namibia, who lost 4-0 to Bafana on Sunday, are also on three points.

Broos said they have prepared well for the match, but he pointed out a slight advantage for Tunisia: “I’m a little uncomfortable that our opponent have had one more day in preparation than we had.”