Matric, plumbing or boiler making — learn something, Ronald Lamola tells prisoners

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: MFUNDO MKHIZE.
There are plans to make education compulsory in all prisons in the country in a bid to prevent released prisoners reoffending.
Speaking during an official matric results event at Westville Prison on Tuesday, correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said prisoners should be equipped to support themselves once released.
“Whether you do matric, plumbing or boiler making, we don't want you to leave and go and cause chaos in our communities when you are released,” said Lamola.
He said there are 155,000 inmates countrywide.
“If I find your file requesting parole, I would reject if you have not equipped yourself, because it would mean you are a liability. Even if it means the psychologists say you are rehabilitated, it's fine,” said Lamola.
He said this was also aimed at curbing widely held narratives that prisons are a breeding ground for criminality.
The pass rate for full-time studies was 93.2%. Of the 147 full-time candidates, 137 passed with national senior certificates.
There were 157 passes among 187 part-time candidates. Of the 100 bachelor passes, 41 achieved diplomas and 16 achieved higher certificates. He said there were about 129 subject distinctions.
He attributed the 93% pass rate to the dedication of educators. He said they were also encouraged by a good record of passes in key subjects that are in line with the country's developmental goals.
The department had also opened a school for female inmates in Johannesburg that was registered through the department of basic education. The school achieved a 62.5% overall pass rate, with more than 60% receiving bachelors passes.
They also plan to expand these schools across the country.
Lamola said they found that most female offenders came into the system with matric.
“Most of the crimes females commit are economic crimes, unlike their male counterparts. This is a life we need to change…” he said.
“A special mention for these candidates because most of them are above 35 years and are dedicated to get certificates,” said Lamola.
He said KwaZulu-Natal dominated the overall matric pass rate for prisoners.
He dispelled rumours that the department funded tertiary studies for inmates, saying it was funded either through their families or bursaries.
The minister was joined by provincial education MEC Mbali Frazer, provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and eThekwini municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose.
He appealed to the private sector to open doors for inmates so that they did not reoffend.
Matric, plumbing or boiler making — learn something, Ronald Lamola tells prisoners
The correctional services minister says prisoners should be equipped to support themselves once released
TimesLIVE
