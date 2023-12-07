Mokwena praises Sundowns, AmaZulu coach cries foul over Ekstein ‘goal’

AmaZulu's Pule Ekstein is challenged by Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban on Wednesday night. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
While AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martín complained about being denied a goal in their 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, counterpart Rulani Mokwena praised his side’s mentality in grinding out their 10th successive victory in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Pule Ekstein appeared to have cancelled Lucas Ribeiro Costa’s early penalty for league leaders Downs when he had the ball in the net in the 64th minute at King Zwelithini Stadium, but referee Thabo Mkhabela blew for offside. TV replays showed Ekstein seemingly well onside tapping home Tshepang Moremi’s pass.
“I’ll watch and give you an honest response, but I haven’t seen it yet,” was Mokwena’s reaction when asked about the disallowed goal that could have ended the Brazilians’ 100% start to their league campaign.
Martin, though, was adamant his side was denied a legitimate goal that would have seen Usuthu gain a precious point and avoid a third straight defeat at home in all competitions.
𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗭𝗨𝗟𝗨 𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗥 𝗥𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧
As I was saying, AmaZulu FC equalise through Hendrick Ekstein but its adjudged to be offside.
“It’s about time we say how unfair and how badly treated we are. We played against the best team in Africa and we should have beaten them but for people [match officials] to decide the opposite,” the Spaniard said.
“We had the same in the semifinal [AmaZulu’s 2-0 Carling Knockout Cup defeat to TS Galaxy].
“I thought today we played a great game, dominated them and created good chances and we scored one goal [ruled offside]. It’s the first time I see Sundowns time-wasting and that alone speaks for itself.
“I think we need to be very proud. We were just unlucky that again we got nothing out of this game.”
Mokwena conceded AmaZulu put his team under pressure, especially in the second half, but credited his players for “showing great mentality in a difficult game”.
AmaZulu 0️⃣-1️⃣Sundowns
Lucas Ribeiro Costa's penalty is the difference at the break 🔁
“Even though we had control in the first half we still made a few mistakes but we rode out the game and tried to control it a bit more. And then it became a bit difficult because AmaZulu tried to push for the equaliser and played with an aggressive press, a high line,” Sundowns' coach said.
What made the real difference, Mokwena said, was his side’s ability to manage the game.
“The mentality was very important. I’m very proud of the players because it’s games like these, away from home against very aggressive opposition [where] you’ve got to show your mentality, and that’s what these players did tonight.”
Mokwena gave credit to AmaZulu pushing the Brazilians and disrupting their game plan, especially in the second half.
“Make no mistake it’s a good team. But that’s what champions have to do. You’ve got to win even under difficult circumstances.
“That’s what we did today. We beat a good team and we’re now on 10 games [won] in row.
“We’re very happy with where we are and the mentality we have. Sometimes you have to grind out a result. It’s not always going to be pretty.
“To travel the way we are, playing the number of games we’re playing; to have the mentality to bounce back after a difficult trip to [Democratic Republic of] Congo and losing [to TP Mazembe in the Caf Champions League on Saturday], and to come back and play against a motivated team is not easy.”
Sundowns face Egyptian club Pyramids FC in their third Champions League Group A clash at Loftus on Sunday. The Brazilians can retain the group lead with a win.
AmaZulu will have a week to prepare for their next league game at home against Sekhukhune United on December 13.
Mokwena praises Sundowns, AmaZulu coach cries foul over Ekstein ‘goal’
Coach Pablo Franco Martín chides officials for disallowed goal in 1-0 defeat
AmaZulu coach Martin targets five points by year end
Banyana book their ticket to Nations Cup finals
