Keanu Cupido of Cape Town City.Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/RYAN WILKISKY
If the two sides’ form is anything to go by, Friday’s Cape derby between Stellenbosch and Cape Town City will be an exhilarating affair at Danie Craven Stadium (7.30pm).
Both teams have produced a great run of results.
Stellies booked their slot in the Carling Knockout final, their first ever, by thumping Richards Bay 3-0 in Durban on Saturday to set-up a date with TS Galaxy. And City have won their past six league games for the first time in their history.
Stellies are also unbeaten in their last five league fixtures with four wins and a draw, scoring an impressive nine goals while conceding once during the five-game purple patch. This is why City coach Eric Tinkler and his defender Keanu Cupido sounded unfazed by the threat Stellenbosch pose.
“We’ve got a Cape derby against Stellenbosch coming up on Friday. Our record against them hasn’t been that brilliant over the past couple of seasons [from eight meetings, Stellies have won five, while they won just two and managed a draw]. We are looking to change that,” Tinkler said.
“We are coming off the back of some very good wins and good performances but they have their tails up. They managed to get into the Carling Knockout final. Derbies are never easy but we head into this game with belief and confidence that we can win.”
Cupido believes this derby will prove their toughest test amid their run of six wins on the trot. The City centre-back expects the game to be physical and full of running, underlining they were ready.
“We know this will be one of our toughest games since we started winning. We know Stellenbosch are in high spirits now ... they are in the cup final now, so they have more confidence but we are ready for the battle.
“It’s never easy going to Stellenbosch. We know it’s going to be a physical game, a hard-running game,” said Cupido.
Sparks set to fly in Cape derby of in-form sides
City coach Eric Tinkler and defender Keanu Cupido unfazed about coming up against Stellies
If the two sides’ form is anything to go by, Friday’s Cape derby between Stellenbosch and Cape Town City will be an exhilarating affair at Danie Craven Stadium (7.30pm).
Both teams have produced a great run of results.
Stellies booked their slot in the Carling Knockout final, their first ever, by thumping Richards Bay 3-0 in Durban on Saturday to set-up a date with TS Galaxy. And City have won their past six league games for the first time in their history.
Stellies are also unbeaten in their last five league fixtures with four wins and a draw, scoring an impressive nine goals while conceding once during the five-game purple patch. This is why City coach Eric Tinkler and his defender Keanu Cupido sounded unfazed by the threat Stellenbosch pose.
“We’ve got a Cape derby against Stellenbosch coming up on Friday. Our record against them hasn’t been that brilliant over the past couple of seasons [from eight meetings, Stellies have won five, while they won just two and managed a draw]. We are looking to change that,” Tinkler said.
“We are coming off the back of some very good wins and good performances but they have their tails up. They managed to get into the Carling Knockout final. Derbies are never easy but we head into this game with belief and confidence that we can win.”
Cupido believes this derby will prove their toughest test amid their run of six wins on the trot. The City centre-back expects the game to be physical and full of running, underlining they were ready.
“We know this will be one of our toughest games since we started winning. We know Stellenbosch are in high spirits now ... they are in the cup final now, so they have more confidence but we are ready for the battle.
“It’s never easy going to Stellenbosch. We know it’s going to be a physical game, a hard-running game,” said Cupido.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.