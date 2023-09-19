Sport / Soccer

SuperSport bank on Hunt’s history to beat Chiefs

Lakay aims to return to the form of his 2020 to 2022 seasons

19 September 2023 - 13:49
by Sihle Ndebele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lyle Lakay of Supersport United. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Lyle Lakay of Supersport United. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

SuperSport United pair Lyle Lakay and striker Keenan Bezuidenhout have pinned their hopes of beating Kaizer Chiefs on their coach Gavin Hunts understanding of Amakhosi, whom he has previously coached.

SuperSport and Chiefs clash in a Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm). Hunt coached Amakhosi between September 2020 and May 2021.

We know how Chiefs play and I think coach [Hunt] will plan accordingly for them because he knows them well, Lakay said after their 1-1 draw against Botswana side Gaborone United in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary phase at Botswana National Stadium on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Bezuidenhout, who scored Matsatsantsas only goal in Botswana, echoed Lakays view. Obviously Chiefs, we all know, are a big team but I think coach Gavin will know what to do ... he understands Chiefs pretty well. So, we just need to listen to him and stick to whatever he says is a plan, he said.

Lakay, 32, is thrilled to be back at Supersport, a club where he cut his professional teeth as a 19-year-old tricky winger in 2010 under Hunt. The well-travelled Lakay is raring to find the back of the net, bemoaning the chances hes missed since his return a few weeks ago.

So far so good, I am happy to be back. The main thing for me is obviously to open my account. I have had a few opportunities to do so, but I missed chances, Lakay said.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man aims to rack up a significant number of goals and assists like he did in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, when he made 13 goal contributions in both seasons. In the 2020/21 term he managed five goals and eight assists, before racking up four goals and nine assists the next season.

I want to get back to where I was. I think it was two seasons ago, where I finished the season with double figures with assists and goals. I think I did it for two, three seasons in a row and last season I only got two assists, so now I want to get to that level, Lakay said.

Fixtures

Wednesday: Galaxy vs CPT, Mbombela (7.30pm); Pirates vs Sundowns, Orlando (7.30pm); SuperSport vs Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)

MTN8 semifinal second leg
Saturday: Sundowns vs Chiefs, Lucas Moripe (3pm)
Sunday: Pirates vs Stellenbosch, Orlando (3pm)

Guardiola upbeat on Man City retaining Champions League title

City lifted their first Champions League crown with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in June
Sport
21 hours ago

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro humbled by Irvin Khoza’s praises

Club chair praises Spanish coach for the sterling work he is doing at Pirates
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
SuperSport bank on Hunt’s history to beat Chiefs
Sport / Soccer
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: The mother of all comebacks
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Jansen’s love for batting helps ease pressure in ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Wallabies coach has no regrets after Fiji loss
Sport / Rugby
5.
Premier League talking points: Man City set the ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Premier League talking points: Man City set the pace, United stumble

Sport / Soccer

No goals again for Chelsea in Premier League

Sport / Soccer

Ntseki focuses on positives for Chiefs clashes with SuperSport, Sundowns

Sport / Soccer

Newcastle in need of a lift after faltering Premier League start

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.