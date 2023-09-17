No goals again for Chelsea in Premier League

Chelsea’s vaunted attack failed to fire again as they were held to a goalless draw by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, the second Premier League game in a row in which the Blues have failed to score.

After losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in their last league game, Chelsea dominated possession in the first half with Nicolas Jackson striking the foot of the post in the 14th minute and Conor Gallagher wasting a glorious opportunity just after the half-hour mark.

Dango Outtara enjoyed the best of Bournemouth’s rare first-half chances as he connected with a low ball across the box, but Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez dived to smother his close-range shot.

The visitors had the ball in the net early in the second half as Raheem Sterling struck the angle of post and crossbar with a free kick and Levi Colwill blasted home the rebound, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The introduction of Justin Kluivert as a second-half substitute gave Bournemouth a much-needed attacking edge and he was fouled on the edge of the area in the 76th minute, but Philip Billing’s subsequent free kick was deflected wide for a corner.