Sport / Soccer

Manchester United shares rocket on hint over takeover bid

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is likely to succeed with his offer, a newspaper report reads

13 June 2023 - 16:41 Medha Singh
A report has hinted that Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is likely to succeed with his takeover bid for Manchester United. Picture: 123RF
A report has hinted that Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is likely to succeed with his takeover bid for Manchester United. Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Manchester United’s share price leapt nearly 20% in premarket trading on Tuesday after a report hinted that Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is likely to succeed with his takeover bid for the English football club.

Qatar’s Al-Watan newspaper reported on Tuesday evening that Al-Thani, son of a former prime minister of the country, is poised to be announced as the preferred bidder of the Premier League soccer club, said CNBC.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Qatari media report, nor did Manchester United respond to a request for comment.

The UK’s Daily Mail said last week that Al-Thani had made a “fifth and final” offer of more than £5bn after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos reportedly outbid him in April.

New York-listed shares of Manchester United have slumped nearly 14% this year.

The latest “deadline” to finalise Al-Thani’s offer ended on Friday, but no official announcements were made.

The present owners, the American Glazer family, are reportedly seeking £6bn, which would be a world record for any sports club or franchise, but neither bid is that high.

Reuters

Al Ahly win African Champions League with a draw

The 1-1 draw against Wydad Casablanca secured a 3-2 aggregate victory
Sport
1 day ago

Safa and PSL lead tributes to former Bafana coach Clive Barker

‘He celebrated continuously on the touchline, spreading out his wings,’ says football chief Danny Jordaan
Sport
2 days ago

Man City triumph written in the stars, says Guardiola

Spaniard becomes first coach to win two trebles
Sport
2 days ago

Man City on verge of European coronation, but Inter pose threat

Inter Milan stand in the way of a treble for City that would match Manchester United’s still unique feat of 1999.
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Dijana kept asking Mothibi should we go? He kept ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Argentinian import’s earnings hit R4m
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Manchester United shares rocket on hint over ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Broos thinks confident Tau can be Bafana’s ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas have work cut out reaching ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Man United suitors given more time to make offers

News

Bid for Man United gathers steam with four parties in the running

Sport / Soccer

Qataris plan R108bn bid for Manchester United

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.