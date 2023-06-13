Manchester United shares rocket on hint over takeover bid

Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
VCMI is focused on the integrity of net-zero claims from companies that purchase credits
Team hit difficulties due to aviation insurance exclusions for certain aircraft operators
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Group CEO Serame Taukobong says none of the four approaches for the state-run telco in the past year has been up to scratch
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
US legislators request that upcoming Agoa Forum to be hosted in another country
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
The rare Ferraris, some with prominent former owners, were discovered in hurricane rubble
Bengaluru — Manchester United’s share price leapt nearly 20% in premarket trading on Tuesday after a report hinted that Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is likely to succeed with his takeover bid for the English football club.
Qatar’s Al-Watan newspaper reported on Tuesday evening that Al-Thani, son of a former prime minister of the country, is poised to be announced as the preferred bidder of the Premier League soccer club, said CNBC.
Reuters could not immediately verify the Qatari media report, nor did Manchester United respond to a request for comment.
The UK’s Daily Mail said last week that Al-Thani had made a “fifth and final” offer of more than £5bn after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos reportedly outbid him in April.
New York-listed shares of Manchester United have slumped nearly 14% this year.
The latest “deadline” to finalise Al-Thani’s offer ended on Friday, but no official announcements were made.
The present owners, the American Glazer family, are reportedly seeking £6bn, which would be a world record for any sports club or franchise, but neither bid is that high.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Manchester United shares rocket on hint over takeover bid
Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is likely to succeed with his offer, a newspaper report reads
Bengaluru — Manchester United’s share price leapt nearly 20% in premarket trading on Tuesday after a report hinted that Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is likely to succeed with his takeover bid for the English football club.
Qatar’s Al-Watan newspaper reported on Tuesday evening that Al-Thani, son of a former prime minister of the country, is poised to be announced as the preferred bidder of the Premier League soccer club, said CNBC.
Reuters could not immediately verify the Qatari media report, nor did Manchester United respond to a request for comment.
The UK’s Daily Mail said last week that Al-Thani had made a “fifth and final” offer of more than £5bn after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos reportedly outbid him in April.
New York-listed shares of Manchester United have slumped nearly 14% this year.
The latest “deadline” to finalise Al-Thani’s offer ended on Friday, but no official announcements were made.
The present owners, the American Glazer family, are reportedly seeking £6bn, which would be a world record for any sports club or franchise, but neither bid is that high.
Reuters
Al Ahly win African Champions League with a draw
Safa and PSL lead tributes to former Bafana coach Clive Barker
Man City triumph written in the stars, says Guardiola
Man City on verge of European coronation, but Inter pose threat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Man United suitors given more time to make offers
Bid for Man United gathers steam with four parties in the running
Qataris plan R108bn bid for Manchester United
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.