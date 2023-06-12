Al Ahly win African Champions League with a draw

Egyptian giants Al Ahly won the African Champions League after scoring a late equaliser to grab a 1-1 draw against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in the second leg of the final on Sunday that secured a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Defender Mohamed Abdelmoneim flicked on a corner from Ali Maaloul with 13 minutes remaining, with the ball looping over the home defence and into the corner of the net to hand the Cairo club a record-extending 11th title.

The victory for Ahly also brought the second Champions League title to Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau, who last won the title with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

After losing 2-1 in the Egyptian capital in last Sunday’s first leg, Wydad was on course to win on the away goals rule after fullback Yahya Attiat Allah scored a 27th-minute free kick to hand the home team the lead in front of an expectant 50,000-strong crowd at Casabalanca’s Mohamed V Stadium.

Wydad were looking to complete a dream season for Moroccan football, after the heroics of their national team in reaching the World Cup semifinal in December, but the Cairo club reaffirmed their status as Africa’s top side after losing to Wydad in 2022’s final.