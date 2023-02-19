As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work ...
In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
Working in a start-up means that things always take a lot longer when you are doing them for the first time
Qataris plan R108bn bid for Manchester United
Qatari investors are readying a roughly £5bn (R108bn) opening bid for Manchester United, people with knowledge of the matter said, ahead of what’s expected to be a fierce bidding war for the English football giant.
A consortium including Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the country’s former prime minister and ex-head of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), is putting the final touches to a proposal to acquire the English Premier League club from the US Glazer family...
