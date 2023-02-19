Business

Qataris plan R108bn bid for Manchester United

19 February 2023 - 09:21 Archana Narayanan and Dinesh Nair

Qatari investors are readying a roughly £5bn (R108bn) opening bid for Manchester United, people with knowledge of the matter said, ahead of what’s expected to be a fierce bidding war for the English football giant. 

A consortium including Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the country’s former prime minister and ex-head of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), is putting the final touches to a proposal to acquire the English Premier League club from the US Glazer family...

