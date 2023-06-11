Sport / Soccer

Safa and PSL lead tributes to former Bafana coach Clive Barker

11 June 2023 - 18:45 MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has died. Picture: TERTIUS PICKARD/GALLO IMAGES
Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has died. Picture: TERTIUS PICKARD/GALLO IMAGES

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan joined South Africans from all walks of life in paying tribute to legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive “The Dog” Barker.    

The 78-year-old Barker, who coached the Bafana team that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on home soil, died in a hospital in Durban on Saturday after being ill for several years. 

“We are saddened by the passing of Clive Barker after a long illness,” said Jordaan. “Bafana Bafana winning the African Cup of Nations with a SA coach at the helm is still one of the standout moments in the history of African football.

“Clive Barker signalled the take-off of Bafana Bafana to become the champions of Africa.

“He celebrated continuously on the touchline, spreading out his wings. He has made a major contribution to SA football.

“He managed to build a strong administration for the team, the captains and the players.

“It is no wonder that virtually every one of those players were signed by the top clubs in Europe,” Jordaan said.

“This made him the only coach that had the entire Bafana Bafana team composed of foreign-based players, and playing in the best leagues in Europe.

“Clive has been a people’s person. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) said they were deeply saddened by the passing of Barker and a moment of silence would be observed in his honour at both remaining promotion play-off fixtures on Saturday and Wednesday.

“The PSL sends heartfelt condolences to the Barker family and the football fraternity at large,” it said. 

“We flew with you, you brought happiness to our land.”

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, an ardent football supporter, said: “We will forever cherish your role in the development of football in our country.” 

Respected football commentator Mark Gleeson, who worked closely with Barker for many years, said: “RIP Clive Barker. Brilliant coach of the club I covered in my first season as a soccer reporter. Bush Bucks 1985 still my favourite team.” 

Prof Thuli Madonsela said Barker was an asset to the nation “and among those that have built bridges of hope when we needed such”.   

“May his great soul rest in peace.” 

SuperSport United also expressed their condolences to the families, friends and football fraternity for “the sad loss of the former Bafana coach”. 

“A legend to us all, you’ll be missed by so many.” 

TimesLIVE 

