It is only halftime, Mokwena reminds Sundowns

‘We know we will have the ammunition behind us’

14 May 2023 - 19:47 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena gesticulates during the Caf Champions League semifinal, first leg against Wydad Casablanca. Picture: BACKPAGE PIX/NOUR AKANJA
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena had nothing but praise for his charges for a gallant performance as they earned a credible 0-0 Champions League semifinal draw against Wydad Athletic Club in Morocco on Saturday. 

Sundowns ended the first leg with nine men after red cards to Neo Maema and Marcelo Allende in either half at the Mohammed V Stadium and Mokwena said his players were able to adapt under difficult conditions. 

“I am very proud of the players for their gallant performance, incredible discipline, tactical flexibility and adaptation under difficult circumstances,” he said.

“This group of players need a lot of appreciation because they were fantastic. I thought before the red card [to Maema] we were very good, we scored [the goal was disallowed] and at moments we had 66% ball possession.” 

There are those who believe Sundowns have a significant advantage because the second leg is at Loftus on Saturday but Mokwena said it was only halftime. 

“It is the Champions League and against a good team with good players, we still have to play another 90 minutes. We know it is only halftime, we will keep our feet firmly on the ground.

“We know we will have the ammunition behind us. The players are more experienced in playing these difficult matches.” 

Before they take on Wydad in the must-win clash, Sundowns face a tricky Premiership clash against relegation-haunted Maritzburg United at Loftus on Tuesday. 

