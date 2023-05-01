Swallows fly up log as Chiefs stumble yet again

Prices leapt from just above $900/oz in late-February to $1,132.17 on April 21 — the highest in more than a year
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
Kaizer Chiefs are all but out of the running for the coveted runners-up spot and Swallows FC, who prior to their victory over Maritzburg United on Thursday were just above the relegation zone, zoomed up five places into the top eight and well away from danger.
That’s the major takeaway from the long-weekend’s action as Amakhosi suffered a second defeat in their last three games when going down 2-1 to Swallows at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday afternoon.
First-half goals by Gregory Damon and Bongani Sam for Swallows with a Christian Saile equaliser sandwiched in between completed another miserable day at the office for Chiefs, who are now in danger of being overtaken by Cape Town City, six points adrift of them with a game in hand.
Picking up only four points in as many games at the business end of the season just about sums up the frustrating campaign endured by Arthur Zwane’s side who now have to focus on winning the Nedbank Cup, starting with a win over Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s semifinal, if they are to enjoy a taste of continental football via the Confederation Cup next season.
“The players paid the price for taking this game lightly or taking it for granted from the first half and we ended up losing,” a dejected Zwane said.
While Chiefs are flagging, their big rivals Orlando Pirates continued their impressive form with a 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday as they chalked up an eighth successive win, six of which came in the league.
Terrence Dzvukamanja, with his second goal in as many games and his third in four, opened the scoring with a header after just three minutes. Rockets captain Given Msimango equalised six minutes before half-time with a top-class header from a corner.
Deon Hotto completed a trio of headed goals on the hour mark to restore the Buccaneers’ lead which Jose Riveiro’s team retained to secure three more points to consolidate their second position on the table with three games to play.
Down at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, Iqraam Rayners continued his golden run with a second successive brace as Stellenbosch FC trounced Golden Arrows 5-2 to move into sixth spot, enhancing their chances of securing of a top-eight finish.
Two wins from their last three games — against SuperSport United, Maritzburg United (both away) and TS Galaxy (home) — should guarantee Steve Barker’s side a place in next season’s MTN8.
Rayners, who in the process became the first Stellenbosch player to net 50 goals for the club, has moved up to nine, just two off Golden Boot leader and current holder Peter Shalulile. If he continues his rich form in the remaining three games of the season, the Stellies striker may yet win the accolade in what would be a remarkable achievement.
AmaZulu picked up three valuable points with a comfortable 2-0 win over in-form Sekhkhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening to not only ease their relegation worries but at the same time catapult them to within striking distance of a top-eight finish.
Usuthu moved to within just one point behind eighth-placed Royal AM, though two of their last three games are against champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday and Pirates on the last day of the season on May 20.
Following the vital victories by AmaZulu and Swallows the relegation battle appears to have been narrowed down to three teams who are separated by just three points — Maritzburg United, who have been entrenched at the bottom of the table for the past few weeks, Chippa United and Marumo Gallants.
Maritzburg’s game at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday against Gallants, who sensationally reached the semifinals of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday, is probably their last hope of avoiding the drop as time is running out for a team that has managed to win just one of their last 10 games.
Fadlu Davids’ side will hope Gallants’ exertions in the Confederation Cup catches up with them as the Limpopo side last tasted defeat in the league eight games ago when they lost 2-0 to Pirates on January 28. In the process they’ve picked up 13 points, having secured only 15 in their first 20 games of the season.
Swallows fly up log as Chiefs stumble yet again
While Chiefs are flagging, big rivals Pirates continued their impressive form with victory over TS Galaxy
