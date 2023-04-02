Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Annual tax collections in the spotlight

Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday

02 April 2023 - 17:59

The week will start with a bang when the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and Treasury announce the preliminary tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday.

According to Treasury’s 2023 Budget Review published last month (https://www.treasury.gov.za/documents/national%20budget/2023/review/FullBR.pdf#page=63), collections are expected to exceed the 2022 budget by about R93.7bn and come in about R10.3bn higher than the medium-term budget policy statement as higher commodity prices boosted mining tax revenue...

