ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Annual tax collections in the spotlight

The move comes ahead of Monday's ministerial meeting and is expected to push up prices
Despite government promises to eradicate pit toilets, nearly 3,000 SA state schools lack proper sanitation infrastructure, risking the health and safety of pupils and teachers
No new cash for R37.4bn wage deal
Official opposition hopes to persuade smaller parties to join hands to topple governing alliance
Public Service Pension Fund’s decision to reinvite those that tendered to compete for the same tender is found to be flawed
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
Playing in his 50th ODI, Markram knocked up a first 100 in a format suited to his technique.
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
The week will start with a bang when the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and Treasury announce the preliminary tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday.
According to Treasury’s 2023 Budget Review published last month (https://www.treasury.gov.za/documents/national%20budget/2023/review/FullBR.pdf#page=63), collections are expected to exceed the 2022 budget by about R93.7bn and come in about R10.3bn higher than the medium-term budget policy statement as higher commodity prices boosted mining tax revenue...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Annual tax collections in the spotlight
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
The week will start with a bang when the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and Treasury announce the preliminary tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday.
According to Treasury’s 2023 Budget Review published last month (https://www.treasury.gov.za/documents/national%20budget/2023/review/FullBR.pdf#page=63), collections are expected to exceed the 2022 budget by about R93.7bn and come in about R10.3bn higher than the medium-term budget policy statement as higher commodity prices boosted mining tax revenue...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.