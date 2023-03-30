Sundowns on the verge of another title

The SA Reserve Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, higher than the market expectation for 25bps
The Competition Commission has made several errors in its report on food prices
Tribunal rules case can be heard even though most of the trading occurred in foreign countries
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
Shoprite said they had been expected to launch a cheaper clothing store but instead they have focused on quality
Major central banks including the US Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all upped rates in the past couple of weeks
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Members of church given midnight deadline to leave the monastery
They could be champions before they play their last Champions League match
Sonos surpasses itself with Era 100, while Era 300 sets the tone for the future of music listening
By the time Mamelodi Sundowns run onto the pitch at 9pm on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld for their last Caf Champions League group game against Cameroon’s Coton Sport they could well be celebrating a record-extending sixth successive PSL title.
Masandawana will be crowned champions if SuperSport United fail to beat Chippa United in their clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium that kicks off at 5.30pm.
The game in Gqeberha is important for both sides for different reasons. Matsatsantsa will be seeking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Orlando Pirates two weeks ago in a setback to their hopes of securing second spot on the table and a place in next season’s Champions League.
The Chilli Boys on the other hand need the points to ensure they don’t get sucked into the relegation battle which has been their fate over the past few seasons. They are on 25 points, four ahead of 15th placed Maritzburg United but still need at least five points from their remaining seven games to get to the magical 30 that has usually been enough to ensure safety.
Should SuperSport end their sequence of five draws running against Chippa with a victory on Saturday, Sundowns will have the chance to win the title without outside help by beating Cape Town City when they clash at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday, kickoff 7.30pm.
Pirates, who face Richards Bay at the King Zwelethini Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, have the chance to sneak into second position, if only for a few hours, with a win against a side that has experienced an alarming drop in form in recent months.
After a promising start to their debut season in the top flight that saw them rise to second in the table in the first half of the season the Rich Boys have slipped to sixth, and are in danger of dropping out of the top eight after this weekend’s action.
They are on a seven-game winless run in the league that includes five defeats on the trot. The Buccaneers, by contrast, have won six of their last eight games having suffered 1-0 defeats against Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns.
Of the three teams chasing the runners-up spot, Amakhosi have probably the toughest assignment as they host an in-form Stellenbosch side that has won six of their last seven league and cup games, the only blemish being a 1-1 draw against champions-elect Sundowns.
Striker Iqraam Rayners has been at the heart of the Stellies revival, rippling the net nine times in six games since his return to the Winelands from SuperSport United during the January transfer window.
Arthur Zwane’s side have themselves picked up the pace over the past month, winning all of their last four league and cup games on the trot. It should be a closely fought encounter that kicks off at 5.30pm at the FNB Stadium on Saturday as Chiefs seek to secure their first home win against Steve Barker’s enterprising side, who came away with a win and two draws from their previous three visits to Gauteng.
Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who has played all 23 league games this season, is suspended.
Zwane will also have to make do without Yusuf Maart for the game that kicks off at 5.30pm, with Samkelo Zwane likely to fill in his role for the upcoming clash.
Out of sorts AmaZulu have Keagan Buchanan suspended, however, it appears he’s fallen out of favour under Romain Folz, who is keen to part with the midfielder.
