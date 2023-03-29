Market sentiment gets further support from receding fears of crisis in the banking sector
The lack of convictions for vandalism and theft of public infrastructure creates the impression thse are regarded as petty crimes
Cilliers Brink was elected with 109 votes, beating COPE councillor Ofentse Moalusi, who got 102 votes
Politics is about winning hearts and minds. Rise Mzansi seems exclusively focused on the mind, at the expense of the heart
Reeza Isaacs will leave at the end of June after more than a decade at the company
As the two events would hit the rand and thus be inflationary, the MPC would not want to go into such a period with figures that are too low
Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Moscow reiterates its commitment to the New START arms control treaty even as Washington backs out of exchanging information on its nuclear forces
SA’s floundering senior men’s national team can hardly compare with their flourishing counterparts from Morocco
The event runs from 8am-3pm and is open to all classic-car owners, with a donation to Hospice Wits as the entry fee
The prospect of SA failing to qualify for yet another Africa Cup of Nations is a hard one to swallow for long-suffering Bafana Bafana fans.
If, heaven forbid, Hugo Broos’s team’s hopes of qualification are buried beneath the artificial turf at the Samuel K Doe Stadium in Paynesville, Monrovia on Tuesday night, it would mean that a country with some of the best football infrastructure and facilities on the continent, not to mention arguably the top league in Africa, would have failed to qualify for the biggest sporting event in Africa for a third time in the past four editions. ..
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Joy or gloom: Bafana fans are used to this by now
