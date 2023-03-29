Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Joy or gloom: Bafana fans are used to this by now

SA’s floundering senior men’s national team can hardly compare with their flourishing counterparts from Morocco

29 March 2023 - 05:00 Mogamad Allie

The prospect of SA failing to qualify for yet another Africa Cup of Nations is a hard one to swallow for long-suffering Bafana Bafana fans. 

If, heaven forbid, Hugo Broos’s team’s hopes of qualification are buried beneath the artificial turf at the Samuel K Doe Stadium in Paynesville, Monrovia on Tuesday night, it would mean that a country with some of the best football infrastructure and facilities on the continent, not to mention arguably the top league in Africa, would have failed to qualify for the biggest sporting event in Africa for a third time in the past four editions.  ..

