Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last 16

Chiefs and Pirates were drawn to host in the next round and Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants away from home

15 February 2023 - 20:27 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns once again avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup’s last 16 fixtures.

The draw of the competition — that comes with R7m prize money for the winners —  was conducted at the SuperSport studios in Randburg on Wednesday.

There was no seeding, which means three sides could have been pitted against each other. But defending champions Sundowns will face last season’s runners-up Marumo Gallants away from home.

After playing their last 32 match away from their respective home venues, Chiefs and Pirates were drawn to host in the next round. They will both face teams from the GladAfrica Championship as Pirates are set to take on Venda Football Academy while Chiefs will entertain Casric Stars FC from Mpumalanga.

The league will confirm the dates and kickoff times for the fixtures in due course.

Last 16 fixtures

Orlando Pirates vs Venda Football Academy

Golden Arrows vs Royal AM

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Chippa United vs Mpheni Home Defenders

Dondol Stars FC vs AmaZulu FC

Kaizer Chiefs vs Casric Stars

Sekhukhune United vs Cape Town Spurs

TS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch FC

