Haaland hat-trick earns Man City easy win over Wolves

The Norwegian goalscoring phenomenon fired his fourth Premier League hat-trick of a remarkable season

22 January 2023 - 20:13 Peter Hall
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, January 22 2023. Picture: MICHAEL REGAL.GETTY IMAGES
Manchester — Norwegian goalscoring phenomenon Erling Haaland fired his fourth Premier League hat-trick of a remarkable season to earn Manchester City a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

City dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead after Haaland headed home from a pinpoint cross from Kevin de Bruyne in the 40th minute.

It was a matter of time until City got that crucial second goal, with Haaland converting from the spot after a foul on Ilkay Gundogan five minutes after the break. The Norwegian then quickly completed his treble to put the game to bed.

Haaland broke former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record of being the fastest player to four Premier League hat-tricks. Haaland’s four came in 19 games, Van Nistelrooy’s in 65.

Haaland had in fact endured a mini goal drought of three City appearances in all competitions before last week’s strike against Tottenham Hotspur, but he certainly brought his shooting boots for the visit of struggling Wolves.

The home side had a host of chances to break the deadlock before Haaland pounced with clinical precision five minutes before the interval, with his second expertly put away from the spot.

That penalty took him to 30 goals in all competitions with half the season left to play, before adding one more to his tally after a dreadful error from Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

His remarkable 25-goal league haul from 19 matches would have been enough to win the Premier League golden boot in each of the previous four seasons. Dixie Dean’s record of 60 goals scored in a single league season, set in 1928, remains in sight.

Leeds United and Brentford played out a 0-0 draw at Elland Road leaving the hosts a point above the relegation zone after a frustrating afternoon.

The disappointing result stretches Leeds’ winless run to six league games and leaves them in 15th place in the standings just a point above third-bottom Bournemouth.

“Points are crucial for us at the moment,” said Leeds forward Jack Harrison. “We would like to get as many as we can and would have liked to win but we take the point, move on and get ready for the next game.”

Neither side were able to take control of the game in a scrappy, disjointed first half when Leeds had more possession and better attempts but no luck in front of goal.

Max Woeber, signed earlier this month from Red Bull Salzburg, had a chance to make an impression on his first start for Leeds with a free kick from just outside the box, but fired just over the bar in the 14th minute.

Brentford’s best opportunity in the first half came when Rico Henry found himself in space on the left of the box in the 37th but, instead of shooting, he attempted a pass to striker Ivan Toney, which was cut out by Robin Koch.

Leeds tried hard to play with more attacking intent after the break, Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto all forcing goalkeeper David Raya into action.

Brentford occasionally threatened to hit the home side on the counter, but finished the game without a shot on target.

Reuters

