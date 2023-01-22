National

Mantashe’s axing of National Nuclear Regulator board member ruled unlawful

Minister fired Peter Becker for expressing critical views on the desirability of the energy source in June 2021

BL Premium
22 January 2023 - 20:00 Luyolo Mkentane

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s axing of a nonexecutive director on the National Nuclear Regulator’s board has been declared unlawful and unconstitutional and set aside by the Western Cape High Court.

Mantashe fired Peter Becker in February 2022 after the board member expressed critical views on the desirability of nuclear energy. A legal opinion by a law firm advised he could do so after the statements Becker made in  online magazine Energize, which were published on June 30 2021...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.