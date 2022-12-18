Russia’s RTS index has fallen 35% this year and the MOEX Russia index, priced in roubles, has plummeted 44%
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Lusail — Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties, after a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.
Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Argentina their first world title since 1986, and third overall.
France had come from two goals down to level over 90 minutes with Kylian Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.
The France striker completed his hat-trick in the 118th with another spot-kick after Argentina's Lionel Messi had tapped in for a 3-2 lead in the 109th.
Argentina had gone 2-0 up in the first half with Messi, making a record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance, converting a 23rd-minute penalty.
They struck again with a sublime four-pass counterattack as Alexis Mac Allister’s cutback found Angel Di Maria and he finished well.
Reuters
Argentina win on penalties in thrilling World Cup final
Messi’s ‘Maradona moment’ faces formidable French final hurdle
Several France players ill ahead of Argentina World Cup final
Qatar World Cup has exceeded expectations — no matter the outcome of the Argentina-France final
