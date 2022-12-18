Sport / Soccer

Argentina win on penalties in thrilling World Cup final

Argentina beat defending champions France 4-2 after dramatic extra time

18 December 2022 - 20:11 Karolos Grohmann
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after the team's victory in the penalty shoot out during the Fifa World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, December 18 2022. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after the team's victory in the penalty shoot out during the Fifa World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, December 18 2022. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES

Lusail  — Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties, after a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Argentina their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

France had come from two goals down to level over 90 minutes with Kylian Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty. 

The France striker completed his hat-trick in the 118th with another spot-kick after Argentina's Lionel Messi had tapped in for a 3-2 lead in the 109th.

Argentina had gone 2-0 up in the first half with Messi, making a record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance, converting a 23rd-minute penalty.

They struck again with a sublime four-pass counterattack as Alexis Mac Allister’s cutback found Angel Di Maria and he finished well.

Reuters 

Messi’s ‘Maradona moment’ faces formidable French final hurdle

Two of football’s super-heavyweights - Argentina and France - are each seeking a third World Cup title
Sport
2 days ago

Several France players ill ahead of Argentina World Cup final

Coach Deschamps faces a difficult selection decision if Konate and Varane are not well enough to play on Sunday
Sport
2 days ago

Qatar World Cup has exceeded expectations — no matter the outcome of the Argentina-France final

Though widely criticised, the Fifa World Cup 2022 has been filled with exciting moments, including Morocco becoming the first African country to ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Aussies near victory in first Test as Proteas ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Australia dominates SA in historic two-day Test ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
France defeats Morocco to reach World Cup final
Sport / Soccer
4.
Le Clos wins butterfly double at Melbourne ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Why some South Africans will not be backing ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Messi’s ‘Maradona moment’ faces formidable French final hurdle

Sport / Soccer

Several France players ill ahead of Argentina World Cup final

Sport / Soccer

Qatar World Cup has exceeded expectations — no matter the outcome of the ...

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.