PODCAST | Will Ramaphosa win as Mkhize makes inroads?

Mary Papayya talks to veteran journalist Carien du Plessis, political reporters Thando Maeko and Luyolo Mketane, as well as the Institute for Global Dialogue’s Sanusha Naidu

18 December 2022 - 19:59
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on day three of the 55th national conference at Nasrac, December 18 2022. Picture: LEON SADIKI/BLOOMBERG
The next 24 hours will be win or lose for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and rival former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

With voting under way at the ANC’s 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Mkhize has managed to close the gap on Ramaphosa. While his supporters maintain that victory is his, Ramaphosa’s camp feel a second term is in sight.

Whatever the outcome, this has been a dramatic contest for both contenders. The next 24 hours will deliver a significant outcome  not just for the ruling party, but also for the country.

In the third Business Day “On the floor” podcast from Nasrec, Mary Papayya speaks to veteran journalist Carien du Plessis, Business Day political reporters Thando Maeko and Luyolo Mketane, as well as the Institute for Global Dialogue’s Sanusha Naidu. We take you to the heart of the contest. Hear who the front-runners are and what their supporters are saying.

From the Phala Phala scandal to the Digital Vibes saga — who will emerge victorious?

Listen to the audio link here:

