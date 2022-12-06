Sport / Soccer

Return of Brazilian swagger boots out South Korea

Coach Tite’s team revives memories of the beloved sides of 1970 and 1982

06 December 2022 - 14:26 Fernando Kallas
Dani Alves of Brazil attempts a shot on goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 on December 5 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ROBERT CIANFLONE
Dani Alves of Brazil attempts a shot on goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 on December 5 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ROBERT CIANFLONE

Doha — Brazil produced a footballing masterclass as they hammered South Korea 4-1 in their World Cup last 16 match, bringing back sweet memories for fans worldwide who have been waiting for the return of Brazilian swagger on the pitch.

Animated by a soundtrack of samba drums and rhythmic dancing cascading down from the stands of the 974 Stadium, Brazil enjoyed themselves while toying with a team that had progressed at the expense of Ghana and Uruguay and had beaten Portugal.

In fact, the Koreans have goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu to thank that Brazil did not rack up a double-digit scoreline.

Back from an ankle injury, Neymar was the leader of a team formed by coach Tite, a manager who made his career playing conservative football but left behind his defensive background to allow a new generation of talent to flourish.

He was questioned for bringing nine forwards to Qatar and raised eyebrows when selecting a quintet of players committed to attacking football in Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jnr, Raphinha and Richarlison.

His courage paid off, with his side playing in a way reminiscent of the 1970 and 1982 Brazil teams that captured the hearts of football fans worldwide.

Brazil spread the ball beautifully with a plethora of one-touch passing combinations that cornered the South Koreans, who had no plan to defend against so much talent.

Vinicius continues to evolve as Brazil’s new superstar in the making, maturing and growing in confidence with every game and helping Neymar carry the hopes of a nation.

The 22-year-old jet-heeled winger, who was already a nightmare for any defence with his sprints and dribbling skills, is starting to develop an eye for goal.

He put Brazil in the lead with a magnificent curled strike into the upper left corner, taking his time to aim his shot over the goalkeeper and four defenders who were crowding the area in front of him. He later dinked a beautiful cross for Paqueta to score Brazil’s fourth, showing a control and vision that only special players possess.

Brazil needed the win after arriving in Qatar with the pressure of being the tournament favourites and drawn in a tough Group G that included Switzerland and Serbia, defensive teams that play a style that always challenges Tite.

Brazil played well in hard-fought wins against the Serbians and the Swiss, results that gave them the privilege of playing their fringe players in the last group stage match against Cameroon, with their ticket already booked to the knockouts.

Losing 1-0 to Cameroon sparked some criticism, but once again Tite was proved right, with his starters fresh and hungry to show the world what they are capable of when the stakes are raised.

Playing attacking football such as South Korea tried against this brilliant Brazilian team looks like sporting suicide. Croatia will have to make a tough choice as they prepare to face Brazil in Friday’s quarterfinal.

Reuters

Hakimi up against country of his birth at World Cup

Though born in Madrid, the flying wingback felt it was not the right place for him as Moroccan
Sport
23 hours ago

Football fans experience World Cup currency woes

The resilience of Qatar’s currency is making the trip particularly painful for travellers from South Korea, Japan and England.
News
1 day ago

England beat Senegal to set up quarterfinal showdown with France

Henderson, Kane and Saka goals take England tally to 12 at the World Cup 2022
Sport
1 day ago
