Sport / Soccer

Croatia goalkeeper saves the best for last in World Cup penalty shootout

Croatia beat Japan 3-1 in a penalty shootout to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the third time

05 December 2022 - 20:31 Hritika Sharma
Mario Pasalic, left, and Dominik Livakovic of Croatia celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out during the Fifa World Cup 2022 last-16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, December 5 2022. Picture: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES
Mario Pasalic, left, and Dominik Livakovic of Croatia celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out during the Fifa World Cup 2022 last-16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, December 5 2022. Picture: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES

Al Wakrah — Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three spot-kicks as Croatia beat Japan 3-1 in a penalty shootout to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the third time after an enthralling 120-minute contest finished deadlocked at1-1 on Monday.

Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida were all denied by Livakovic before Mario Pasalic coolly sent Japan keeper Shuichi Gonda the wrong way to set up a last-eight date for the Croatians with Brazil or South Korea on Friday.

Three times in the knockout rounds in Russia four years ago the Croatians came from behind to advance after extra time before losing to France in the final. They once again showed their resilience and patience by coming from a goal down to tame a lively Japan team who had beaten Germany and Spain in the group stage.

Daizen Maeda opened the scoring for Japan in the 43rd minute and Ivan Perisic headed the equaliser 10 minutes after the break but the teams could not be separated over the remainder of the game.

For Japan, this was last-16 heartache for the fourth time after a loss to Turkey in 2002, exiting on penalties against Paraguay in 2010 and giving up a 2-0 lead to lose to a stoppage-time goal against Belgium four years ago.

The game was more open than anyone had reason to expect, with Croatia ratcheting up the physicality to gradually take control of midfield and Japan trying to hit them on the break. Perisic was put through on goal in the eighth minute but Gonda pushed away his shot and Bruno Petkovic also had a one-on-one, only to tap an attempted pass tamely through the Japanese goalkeeper's legs.

Japan showed far more adventure than they had in the first half of their group matches and Shogo Taniguchi, Daichi Kamada and Maeda all had chances to open the scoring before the latter broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute.

Ritsu Doan took the ball from a short corner and curled it into the box where Bruno Petkovic deflected it back across the goalmouth under close attention from Yoshida and Maeda pounced to tuck it into the net.

The equaliser came 12 minutes later with a cross from the same flank, Dejan Lovren lofting a beauty into the box and Perisic getting in front of his marker to head the ball powerfully into the bottom right corner of Gonda's goal.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bass-Robinson stable making waves at start of ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
England beat Senegal to set up quarterfinal ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Lawrence joins the greats as SA Open champion
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Giroud and Mbappe fire for France in a ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Bulls coach White impressed by defence in win ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Mané magic was missing as Senegal sank

Sport / Soccer

Elated England turn thoughts to fearsome France

Sport / Soccer

Football fans experience World Cup currency woes

News

Hakimi up against country of his birth at World Cup

Sport / Soccer

England beat Senegal to set up quarterfinal showdown with France

Sport / Soccer

GEAROID REIDY: Japan’s shakes off patronising opinions as world cup team ...

Opinion

Fighting Socceroos have united a nation, says coach

Sport / Soccer

Messi must overcome Australia’s upsetters to reach his big dream

Sport / Soccer

Tunisia fail to advance despite win over France

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.