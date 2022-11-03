Bundesliga stars out catch Flick’s eye for World Cup duty

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Fund Managers executive Makwe Masilela
Drug maker Novo Nordisk outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years
President raises the prospect of a write-off ‘with conditions’
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Unprecedented power rationing and copper cable theft disrupt production at the world’s biggest platinum group metals producer
Business Day TV speaks to senior emerging market economist at Schroders, David Rees
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Gap between perception and reality has narrowed due to political and macroeconomic reforms, president says
Chase an early goal and settle nerves, former AmaZulu star advises his old team ahead of MTN8 final
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
Germany’s World Cup hopefuls will have one last week to shine in the Bundesliga before national team coach Hansi Flick names his squad for the tournament in Qatar later in November.
Among those looking to be on that flight are Werder Bremen’s Niclas Fuellkrug, who jointly leads the Bundesliga scorers’ list with nine goals, and 2014 World Cup-winner Mario Goetze.
With Germany playing without a natural No 9 for the better part of a decade now since Miroslav Klose retired, the need to include such a forward for Qatar has become clearer in the one year Flick has been in charge.
Neither Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry, who has played in that position more often, or any other player has shown the natural presence of a roaming target-man in the box like Fuellkrug.
The 29-year-old is a classic poacher and when Werder host Schalke 04 on Saturday he will be in the spotlight ahead of Flick’s November 10 squad announcement.
“We see the qualities that Niclas has and they can enrich our game,” Flick said this week, hinting at a call-up. “A big, athletic striker to operate in the box would make our attacking game more versatile.”
While the former youth international has yet to earn a senior cap, Goetze’s potential return to the national team after five years would be something of a sensation.
Written off by most when he moved to PSV Eindhoven two years ago, Goetze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 final against Argentina, has rediscovered his form, coming back to the Bundesliga this season at Eintracht Frankfurt.
The 30-year-old’s return has been remarkable as he helped Eintracht to the Champions League knockout stage in their first ever season in Europe’s elite club competition.
He has also scored two goals in the Bundesliga but more importantly has been the conductor of their fast-paced, exciting attacking game.
Goetze has consistently played down a potential call-up for weeks, saying it was not an issue that was on his mind, but a return would cap a stunning comeback to the big stage for the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich midfielder.
Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin, with 26 points after 12 games, will look to protect their one-point advantage over second-placed Bayern with a win at strugglers Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.
Bayern will take over top spot provisionally if they beat Hertha in Berlin on Saturday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bundesliga stars out catch Flick’s eye for World Cup duty
Germany’s World Cup hopefuls will have one last week to shine in the Bundesliga before national team coach Hansi Flick names his squad for the tournament in Qatar later in November.
Among those looking to be on that flight are Werder Bremen’s Niclas Fuellkrug, who jointly leads the Bundesliga scorers’ list with nine goals, and 2014 World Cup-winner Mario Goetze.
With Germany playing without a natural No 9 for the better part of a decade now since Miroslav Klose retired, the need to include such a forward for Qatar has become clearer in the one year Flick has been in charge.
Neither Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry, who has played in that position more often, or any other player has shown the natural presence of a roaming target-man in the box like Fuellkrug.
The 29-year-old is a classic poacher and when Werder host Schalke 04 on Saturday he will be in the spotlight ahead of Flick’s November 10 squad announcement.
“We see the qualities that Niclas has and they can enrich our game,” Flick said this week, hinting at a call-up. “A big, athletic striker to operate in the box would make our attacking game more versatile.”
While the former youth international has yet to earn a senior cap, Goetze’s potential return to the national team after five years would be something of a sensation.
Written off by most when he moved to PSV Eindhoven two years ago, Goetze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 final against Argentina, has rediscovered his form, coming back to the Bundesliga this season at Eintracht Frankfurt.
The 30-year-old’s return has been remarkable as he helped Eintracht to the Champions League knockout stage in their first ever season in Europe’s elite club competition.
He has also scored two goals in the Bundesliga but more importantly has been the conductor of their fast-paced, exciting attacking game.
Goetze has consistently played down a potential call-up for weeks, saying it was not an issue that was on his mind, but a return would cap a stunning comeback to the big stage for the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich midfielder.
Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin, with 26 points after 12 games, will look to protect their one-point advantage over second-placed Bayern with a win at strugglers Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.
Bayern will take over top spot provisionally if they beat Hertha in Berlin on Saturday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.