×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Chiefs and AmaZulu settle for a draw

Entertaining MTN8 semifinal tie goes to second-leg decider on October 23

02 October 2022 - 19:38 Marc Strydom
Gabadinho Mhango of AmaZulu FC celebrates his goal with teammates during the match between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, October 2 2022. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Gabadinho Mhango of AmaZulu FC celebrates his goal with teammates during the match between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, October 2 2022. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

As with Saturday’s match, Kaizer Chiefs and 10-man AmaZulu could not be separated over 90 minutes of an entertaining 1-1 first leg at FNB Stadium of their MTN8 semifinal.

At least Sunday’s game produced two goals. On Saturday Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns ended goalless.

Gabadinho Mhango opened the scoring in the 14th minute as AmaZulu exposed gaps in Chiefs’ defensive structure early on.

Amakhosi rallied and piled on the pressure as Usuthu increasingly played too deep and on the back foot. Usuthu had centreback Vuluyeku Zulu sent off by referee Victor Gomes for a second bookable offence in the 54th minute.

Keagan Dolly capped a bright performance with a 61st-minute equaliser for Amakhosi.

AmaZulu deservedly took the lead as Keagan Buchanan took a pass in the centre and looked up to see the run of Mhango peeling off undetected behind Chiefs’ centrebacks, the Malawian controlling and sliding a finish past Itumeleng Khune.

Chiefs fought back. Kgaogelo Sekgota made a strong run at the box from the left and fed the run of Ashley du Preez, through one on one, but Veli Mothwa made the stop. Amakhosi’s new striker lifted the rebound over the bar.

Chiefs had owned a good 40 minutes of play when they finally managed to find the net just after the hour. Dillan Solomons burst down the right just outside the box and his squared ball eluded several Usuthu defenders, Dolly again well-placed to bang in the equaliser.

Chiefs travel to Durban for the second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 23.

My family was happy when I got Bafana call-up, says Du Preez

Kaizer Chiefs striker overwhelmed by call-p he has dreamed of
Sport
1 week ago

Sundowns star leaves Bafana camp due to injury

Terrence Mashego ruled out of  Bafana’s two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana due to injury
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Qatar 2022 | Senegal have work cut out in Group A
Sport / Soccer
2.
SA canoeist Andy Birkett wins another singles ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
India claim series as they down Proteas despite ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Red Bull boss Horner lauds Perez’s Singapore win ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Premier League talking points: City give United a ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Sundowns’ Mngqithi says Broos can criticise PSL if he is winning

Sport / Soccer

Hummel tone down Denmark jerseys, release black kits in Qatar World Cup protest

Sport / Soccer

De Sa confident Iran can reach World Cup knockout stage after Uruguay win

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.