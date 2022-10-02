Chiefs and AmaZulu settle for a draw

Market data including bonds and Sanlam Stratus Funds
As with Saturday’s match, Kaizer Chiefs and 10-man AmaZulu could not be separated over 90 minutes of an entertaining 1-1 first leg at FNB Stadium of their MTN8 semifinal.
At least Sunday’s game produced two goals. On Saturday Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns ended goalless.
Gabadinho Mhango opened the scoring in the 14th minute as AmaZulu exposed gaps in Chiefs’ defensive structure early on.
Amakhosi rallied and piled on the pressure as Usuthu increasingly played too deep and on the back foot. Usuthu had centreback Vuluyeku Zulu sent off by referee Victor Gomes for a second bookable offence in the 54th minute.
Keagan Dolly capped a bright performance with a 61st-minute equaliser for Amakhosi.
AmaZulu deservedly took the lead as Keagan Buchanan took a pass in the centre and looked up to see the run of Mhango peeling off undetected behind Chiefs’ centrebacks, the Malawian controlling and sliding a finish past Itumeleng Khune.
Chiefs fought back. Kgaogelo Sekgota made a strong run at the box from the left and fed the run of Ashley du Preez, through one on one, but Veli Mothwa made the stop. Amakhosi’s new striker lifted the rebound over the bar.
Chiefs had owned a good 40 minutes of play when they finally managed to find the net just after the hour. Dillan Solomons burst down the right just outside the box and his squared ball eluded several Usuthu defenders, Dolly again well-placed to bang in the equaliser.
Chiefs travel to Durban for the second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 23.
