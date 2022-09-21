Sundowns star leaves Bafana camp due to injury

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering lifting runs by up to 10% in October from September
Mamelodi Sundowns’ newly acquired star Terrence Mashego has been ruled out of Bafana Bafana’s two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana due to injury.
Mashego arrived in camp on Monday with a strain and did not train with the team. Team doctor Tshepo Molobi said Mashego left the camp on Wednesday.
“Terrence sustained an injury prior to joining the Bafana camp, and as standard procedure he needed to present himself to the national team camp for assessment.
“We have radiology papers and a scan which confirmed the left thigh injury, and we had to release him,” Molobi said.
Lyle Foster, who scored his first Bafana goal against Morocco in June, suffered the same fate and was released from the camp on Tuesday. He was replaced by Ashley du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs.
“The case of Foster is similar to that of Mashego in respect of how they actually happened. Lyle also got injured before camp.
“What was important,” said the team doctor, “is that we did not want to exacerbate the injuries and we excluded them from training.”
