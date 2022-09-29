Hummel tone down Denmark jerseys, release black kits in Qatar World Cup protest

Bonds and sterling under renewed pressure after Bank of England’s intervention on wednesday offered a brief respite
Local fund managers know the landscape, culture, companies and when potential changes are afoot
Fuel was delivered to PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay after the vessel docked on Thursday morning
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
US company makes agreements for $500m in financing to steady the ship
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Nuclear power, schools and transport disrupted as workers demand higher pay
The contortionist championships are in full swing as players and paid-for apologists try to sell the story that holding the World Cup in Qatar could bring real change.
We visited a yacht builder with a difference to see how detailed scale models are created
Denmark will wear kits at the World Cup that were designed by manufacturer Hummel as a protest against Qatar’s human rights record before the tournament, the sportswear company said this week.
Hummel said it had toned down the details on Denmark’s World Cup jerseys and also released a black kit.
The new red kit is inspired from their euro 92 success when Denmark won their only big title, but has its logo and details barely visible. An all black design, which Hummel said signifies the “colour of mourning”, will be their third kit in Qatar.
“We’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons,” Hummel Sport said on Instagram.
“We wish to make a statement about Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of the migrant workers that have built the country's World Cup stadiums.”
Qatar’s World Cup organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), said it disputed Hummel’s say that “the tournament has cost thousands of people their lives”.
“We have engaged in robust and transparent dialogue with the DBU [Denmark’s football association]. This dialogue resulted in a better understanding of the progress made, the challenges faced, and the legacy we will deliver beyond 2022,” an SC spokesperson told Reuters.
“We wholeheartedly reject the trivialising our genuine commitment to protect the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who built Fifa World Cup stadiums and other tournament projects.
“That same commitment now extends to 150,000 workers across various tournament services and 40,000 workers in the hospitality sector.”
The government has said its labour system is a work in progress, but denied a 2021 Amnesty report that thousands of migrant workers were still being exploited.
After Denmark sealed qualification for the November 20-December 18 World Cup in 2021, the DBU said it was instituting a series of measures to shine a spotlight on human rights issues in Qatar.
The DBU said its two training kit sponsors would make way for messages critical of Qatar while it will also minimise the number of trips to the country to avoid commercial activities that promote the World Cup hosts’ events.
Denmark is not the only team to be critical of Qatar, which has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers.
England’s Football Association has also said families of migrant workers in Qatar who were injured or killed while constructing the infrastructure for this year’s World Cup should be compensated.
Last week Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said FIFA’s partners and World Cup sponsors must urge world football’s governing body and the Qatari government to compensate migrant workers.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hummel tone down Denmark jerseys, release black kits in Qatar World Cup protest
Hosts have faced intense criticism from human rights groups over their treatment of migrant workers
Denmark will wear kits at the World Cup that were designed by manufacturer Hummel as a protest against Qatar’s human rights record before the tournament, the sportswear company said this week.
Hummel said it had toned down the details on Denmark’s World Cup jerseys and also released a black kit.
The new red kit is inspired from their euro 92 success when Denmark won their only big title, but has its logo and details barely visible. An all black design, which Hummel said signifies the “colour of mourning”, will be their third kit in Qatar.
“We’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons,” Hummel Sport said on Instagram.
“We wish to make a statement about Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of the migrant workers that have built the country's World Cup stadiums.”
Qatar’s World Cup organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), said it disputed Hummel’s say that “the tournament has cost thousands of people their lives”.
“We have engaged in robust and transparent dialogue with the DBU [Denmark’s football association]. This dialogue resulted in a better understanding of the progress made, the challenges faced, and the legacy we will deliver beyond 2022,” an SC spokesperson told Reuters.
“We wholeheartedly reject the trivialising our genuine commitment to protect the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who built Fifa World Cup stadiums and other tournament projects.
“That same commitment now extends to 150,000 workers across various tournament services and 40,000 workers in the hospitality sector.”
The government has said its labour system is a work in progress, but denied a 2021 Amnesty report that thousands of migrant workers were still being exploited.
After Denmark sealed qualification for the November 20-December 18 World Cup in 2021, the DBU said it was instituting a series of measures to shine a spotlight on human rights issues in Qatar.
The DBU said its two training kit sponsors would make way for messages critical of Qatar while it will also minimise the number of trips to the country to avoid commercial activities that promote the World Cup hosts’ events.
Denmark is not the only team to be critical of Qatar, which has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers.
England’s Football Association has also said families of migrant workers in Qatar who were injured or killed while constructing the infrastructure for this year’s World Cup should be compensated.
Last week Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said FIFA’s partners and World Cup sponsors must urge world football’s governing body and the Qatari government to compensate migrant workers.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
De Sa confident Iran can reach World Cup knockout stage after Uruguay win
Chiefs coach Zwane ready to meet Bafana boss Broos
Broos fumes over not being able to speak with PSL coaches
Mokoena strike seals it for Bafana in dull affair against Botswana
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.