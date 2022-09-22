My family was happy when I got Bafana call-up, says Du Preez

Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashley du Preez said his mother cried tears of joy when he told her of his first call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad this week.
Du Preez joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch FC at the start of the 2022-2023 campaign.
With some Bafana strikers — including Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa, Fagrie Lakay and Bongokuhle Hlongwane — ruled out for the friendlies against Sierra Leone on Saturday and Botswana on Tuesday, Du Preez got a late call-up to the squad when an injured Lyle Foster also pulled out on Wednesday.
“My family were the first ones to know about the call-up.
“My mom was crying; they were very happy for me. That was a good moment.
“I was at practice with Chiefs and on my way home when I received the call.
“I haven’t had the words to express my feelings. I was just overwhelmed but I wanted this opportunity and it’s here now and I will enjoy every moment.”
Du Preez said he had dreamt of playing for Bafana while growing up in Idas Valley in Stellenbosch.
“As a young player watching Bafana Bafana back then it was an amazing thing,” the 25-year-old striker said.
“The way the players played, players were looked up to.
“Now I’m here and I think I want to do the same.
“I think it all goes to the feeling you have — that moment you have and you can express it and show the world what you’re capable of doing.”
A good show in the two friendlies might help Du Preez keep his place in Hugo Broos’s team.
There is good reason to, with big matches coming in March when Bafana have to beat Liberia twice to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
“Every player wants to make an impact and show everyone what they’re capable of doing.
“That’s exactly what I want to do. I want to express the talent I have and I want to make my mark and show the world what Ashley du Preez is capable of doing.
“That’s all I want to do for Bafana.
“It’s a big deal for me, thinking of where I grew up.
“It was rough and I couldn’t do anything but play this game.
“So I wanted to make my dream a reality by providing for my family and for my friends who are there for me. I want to grab this opportunity with both hands.”
Bafana’s first match against the Leone Stars kicks off at 3pm on Saturday and the Botswana clash on Tuesday starts at 6pm.
My family was happy when I got Bafana call-up, says Du Preez
Chiefs striker ready ‘to grab this opportunity with both hands’
