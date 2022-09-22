×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

My family was happy when I got Bafana call-up, says Du Preez

Chiefs striker ready ‘to grab this opportunity with both hands’

22 September 2022 - 17:10 SAZI HADEBE
Ashley du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal with teammate Khama Billiat in the MTN8 quarterfinal at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on August 28. Picture: GALLO IMAGES / ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Ashley du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal with teammate Khama Billiat in the MTN8 quarterfinal at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on August 28. Picture: GALLO IMAGES / ASHLEY VLOTMAN

Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashley du Preez said his mother cried tears of joy when he told her of his first call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad this week.

Du Preez joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch FC at the start of the 2022-2023 campaign.

With some Bafana strikers — including Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa, Fagrie Lakay and Bongokuhle Hlongwane — ruled out for the friendlies against Sierra Leone on Saturday and Botswana on Tuesday, Du Preez got a late call-up to the squad when an injured Lyle Foster also pulled out on Wednesday.

“My family were the first ones to know about the call-up.

“My mom was crying; they were very happy for me. That was a good moment.

“I was at practice with Chiefs and on my way home when I received the call.

“I haven’t had the words to express my feelings. I was just overwhelmed but I wanted this opportunity and it’s here now and I will enjoy every moment.”

Du Preez said he had dreamt of playing for Bafana while growing up in Idas Valley in Stellenbosch.

“As a young player watching Bafana Bafana back then it was an amazing thing,” the 25-year-old striker said.

“The way the players played, players were looked up to. 

“Now I’m here and I think I want to do the same.

“I think it all goes to the feeling you have — that moment you have and you can express it and show the world what you’re capable of doing.”

A good show in the two friendlies might help Du Preez keep his place in Hugo Broos’s team.

There is good reason to, with big matches coming in March when Bafana have to beat Liberia twice to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

“Every player wants to make an impact and show everyone what they’re capable of doing.

“That’s exactly what I want to do. I want to express the talent I have and I want to make my mark and show the world what Ashley du Preez is capable of doing.

“That’s all I want to do for Bafana.

“It’s a big deal for me, thinking of where I grew up.

“It was rough and I couldn’t do anything but play this game.

“So I wanted to make my dream a reality by providing for my family and for my friends who are there for me. I want to grab this opportunity with both hands.”

Bafana’s first match against the Leone Stars kicks off at 3pm on Saturday and the Botswana clash on Tuesday starts at 6pm. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
‘Players want to join Sundowns’: club boss ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Sundowns star leaves Bafana camp due to injury
Sport / Soccer
3.
Springboks’ target is a bonus-point win, nothing ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
LALI STANDER: In praise of Bobby Locke, one of ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
SA’s Paula Reto loves making people smile and ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Sundowns star leaves Bafana camp due to injury

Sport / Soccer

‘Players want to join Sundowns’: club boss defends recruitment policy

Sport / Soccer

Bafana captain Williams pleased Zwane is back with national team

Sport / Soccer

Argentina will beat England in World Cup final, says broker

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.