Orlando Pirates have released images of their new home and away kits‚ on which the Soweto giants’ traditional logo is replaced with a retro skull and crossbones emblem.

Bucs’ two kits for the 2020/2021 season have already drawn much reaction on social media‚ and especially the bold orange colour to be used for the first time for the away jersey.

“Orlando Pirates and Adidas have unveiled the club’s home and away kit for the 2020/2021 season‚ with both jerseys getting a bold and modern update,” the club said. “One of the big changes this season is that the club’s traditional badge has been replaced with the skull and crossbones emblem on both jerseys.

“The away kit in particular is sure to get fans talking‚ with its striking orange colour. The new kit stays true to Pirates’ iconic black and white colours‚ with the home jersey in all black‚ with white stripes on the shoulder and a white V-neck.

“The bold orange of the away jersey is finished off with the classic three black Adidas stripes on the shoulders.”

Pirates finished third on the log last season under German coach Josef Zinnbauer‚ who arrived in December‚ after a poor first half of the season. Bucs will aim to challenge for their first silverware since the 2014 Nedbank Cup when the 2020/2021 season kicks off in October.