United may sign Alexis Sanchez in swop

London — Manchester United’s bid to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal hinges on Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving the other way, the Armenian player’s agent says.

Chile international Sanchez, who appears to have played his last game for Arsenal, had been strongly linked with a move to either Manchester United or Manchester City.

The player, who is out of contract in June, had appeared certain to sign for Pep Guardiola’s team after a transfer fell through in August but it is understood City have pulled out of the race for the 29-year-old due to the costs involved.

There has been speculation Mkhitaryan will be offered as a makeweight from United to land Sanchez. United manager Jose Mourinho left the playmaker out of the squad to face Stoke City on Monday due to "doubts about his future".

Mkhitaryan’s agent Mino Raiola said that Sanchez’s transfer to United was reliant on his client joining Arsenal as part of the deal. "United are not going to sign Sanchez unless Mkhi agrees to join Arsenal. Mkhi is going to do what is best for him. He has two-and-a-half years left on his contract so it’s his decision. Sanchez is part of the Mkhi deal, not the other way around."

Jose Mourinho, speaking after second-placed United had reduced Premier League table-toppers City’s lead to 12 points on Monday said it would be "great" if Sanchez arrived at

Old Trafford. "No news on Alexis Sanchez, he is an Arsenal

player. If he stays it’s great for Arsenal, if he comes to us, great for us. If he goes to another club, great for them."

If the transfer goes ahead it would be the third blockbuster move of the January window involving Premier League clubs following Philippe Coutinho’s big-money switch from

Liverpool to Barcelona and

Virgil van Dijk’s arrival at Anfield from Southampton.

United have an impressive selection of forwards but Sanchez could expect to become a fixture in the first team alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is edging closer to a £20m move to Everton after he travelled to Merseyside for a medical as Toffees’ coach Sam Allardyce bids to boost his attacking options.

Britain’s Press Association reported that the 28-year-old player was due to attend the club’s Finch Farm training ground on Tuesday to undergo his physical examination and finalise terms.

AFP