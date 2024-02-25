Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks hit low as they miss out on top eight finish in Canada

The South Africans miss the quarterfinals of the HSBC SVNS series for the first time this season

25 February 2024 - 19:57
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Impi Visser scores a try for the Blitzboks in their HSBC Vancouver Sevens match against Great Britain at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada on Friday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/VAN DER SANDT
Impi Visser scores a try for the Blitzboks in their HSBC Vancouver Sevens match against Great Britain at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada on Friday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/VAN DER SANDT

The Springbok Sevens lost their final Pool C match 22-10 against Ireland on Saturday at BC Place in Vancouver, hence missing the quarterfinals of the HSBC SVNS series for the first time this season.

They did recover some pride later in the day, beating Canada 20-14 to stay in the hunt for some valuable series points.

The Blitzboks face Australia on Sunday at (9.21pm SA time) in the ninth/10th place match in what turned out to be a disappointing tournament for the team.

The defeat against Ireland meant SA finished last in their pool for the first time this season also. At halftime, things were still tight, with the Irish leading 10-5, but two late tries killed off any Cup hopes the SA side had for this weekend.

Ireland did well to control the aerial battle and kickoffs, while some poor defence by individuals in the Blitzboks jersey handed the Irish good momentum when needed. There was some joy for David Brits, who scored a first try in the series, but that was one of only a few things to celebrate in that performance.

Canada were the next opponents on Saturday evening. This time the Blitzboks, clearly stung by their pool demise, rocked the hosts with two early tries by Impi Visser and, just before the break, another by Rosko Specman.

Canada came back strong in the second half, despite another five pointer by Brits that extended the lead to 20-7 with three minutes left. The home side scored a second converted try though it was only scrambled defence by the South Africans that kept the team in red from scoring a potential match winner.

The South Africans started their campaign by beating New Zealand 22-12 on Friday but could not bring the same energy to their second match against Great Britain, losing 17-12, leaving them needing a win against Ireland to reach the quarters. 

Scorers:

SA 10 (5) — Tries: David Brits, Rosko Specman.

Ireland 22 (10) — Tries: Zac Ward (2), Hugo Lennox, Gavin Mullin. Conversion: Billy Dardis.

SA 20 (15) — Tries: Impi Visser (2), Rosko Specman, David Brits.

Canada 14 (0) — Tries: Josiah Morra (2). Conversion: Max Stewart (2).

SA Rugby

Davids, Williams bring variety to Blitzbok effort in Canada

Two are important cogs in SA Sevens machine for Vancouver tournament
Sport
4 days ago

‘Lot of pride’ in performance as Blitzboks finish on a high in Perth

Coach Sandile Ngcobo says performance against France did not make up for quarterfinal loss to Fiji but the team ended the tournament well
Sport
4 weeks ago

Duarttee, Murphy determined to add value in Perth

Blitzboks look to bounce back from Cape Town disappointment in December.
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Liverpool lift League Cup after Chelsea win
Sport / Soccer
2.
Italy and France draw after wayward last-gasp ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Blitzboks hit low as they miss out on top eight ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: World champs semifinalist Jonker ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Mokwena hails Sundowns for big win to reach Caf ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Davids, Williams bring variety to Blitzbok effort in Canada

Sport / Rugby

‘Lot of pride’ in performance as Blitzboks finish on a high in Perth

Sport / Rugby

Duarttee, Murphy determined to add value in Perth

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.